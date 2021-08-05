Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
August 05, 2021
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
JPMorgan Chase & Co., New York, New York Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF) Terminated August 3, 2021
