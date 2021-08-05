Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on President Joe Biden’s Nomination of Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in reaction to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit:

“Justice Robinson has been a steadfast public servant for the people of Vermont and has served admirably on the Vermont Supreme Court. She will make a great addition to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, bringing the Vermont values of commitment to justice and equality, fairness, and Freedom & Unity to the bench.

“I applaud the President for making this historic nomination, and I urge the United States Senate to move expeditiously towards her confirmation.”

