Earn 100% APR with the DeFi Yield Protocol Buyback Program

The DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is the first and only platform that rewards liquidity providers (LPs) directly in ETH. The leading DeFi solutions provider is delighted to announce that its Buyback program went live at 13:00 on Aug 4, 2021 (UTC).



The Buyback is a smart contract that integrates staking, allowing investors on DYP to earn 100% APR on their deposited funds. This latest offering from DYP is available on multiple chains, including Ethereum, Avalanche network, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

To start earning lucrative rewards on DYP with the Buyback program, users must first deposit one of the supported assets to the smart contract.

Supported cryptocurrencies on Ethereum include stablecoins USDT and USDC, wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and wrapped Ethereum (WETH). Interested investors can buy these assets on Uniswap Dex or centralized exchanges such as OKEx.

For users on Avalanche Network, USDT, PNG, WBTC, ETH, and wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) are supported. These assets are available on Pangolin DEX or multiple centralized exchanges.

Finally, BSC users can deposit wrapped BNB (WBNB), BUSD, ETH, and BTCB (wrapped BTC on the BSC chain). Again, these assets can be acquired from any centralized exchange or from Pancakeswap , the leading DEX on BSC.

Interested users can access the Buyback on the DYP home page or join directly via this link .

DYP has introduced yet another amazing product that provides investors with the very best value while staking their tokens. The Buyback contract automatically converts all deposited funds into DYP, the native token of the DeFi Yield Protocol. The tokens are then locked into a staking contract.

The process to start earning 100% APR on deposits is easy and straightforward. Rewards are updated in real-time and disbursed automatically to participants, who have the option to claim their rewards daily.

The Buyback promises to be a superb product that enables crypto enthusiasts to earn passive income on DYP. Users on the platform can also enjoy up to 35% APR by joining one of the DYP staking pools.

Another simple way for investors to earn compound rewards on their tokens is through the DYP Earn Vault. This feature offers users up to 23% interest on their crypto holdings.

Why DeFi Yield Protocol Stands Out

DeFi Yield protocol (DYP) continues to be a trailblazer in the DeFi space with its revolutionary solutions for staking, yield farming, and more. The project seeks to foster DeFi adoption while prioritizing fairness for users of all sizes.

DYP has integrated a unique anti-manipulation feature that curbs the impact of large whales on the network by converting rewards into ETH every 24 hours. By denying whales the power to manipulate token prices or dump their holdings, the protocol ensures fair access to liquidity for all, as well as DYP token price stability.

The protocol offers four distinct staking pools offering monthly rewards of 30,000-100,000 DYP depending on the lock period. So far, 8,645 ETH, 5,876 BNB, and 5,746 AVAX worth a staggering $25,316,169 have been paid out to the LPs.

The core product of the protocol is the DYP Tools which is designed to protect DeFi users and increase use cases for the DYP token. The dashboard tool is packed with numerous advanced features that benefit the entire DeFi ecosystem, including the DYP Locker, Launchpad, Yield Farm Data, and Top Tokens Page.

Users can also access a Decentralized Score that empowers them to make informed investment decisions to reduce risk and maximize their returns. DYP tools also provide a unique voting system that allows the community to get involved in the project’s decision-making process.

For more information on the DYP Buyback program or any other products and features, check out the resources below:

