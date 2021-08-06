Stars on Board gives guests a premium Middle Eastern experience
Turning cruises with your favorite Arab stars into cultural highlights.US & UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stars on Board, brings a unique offering to the high seas. Guests can enjoy and celebrate unique holidays from around the world, both on land and sea, with their preferred Stars and celebrities. This special offering combines the luxury of an upscale vacation with the delight of a star studded lineup.
Setting New Entertainment Standards
“We are honored to be recognized as the premier event management company hosting outstanding Middle Eastern and Arab Stars to perform on land and at sea across the continents in acclaimed venues, for sold-out concerts and successful events. For over 20 years, we have hosted numerous A-List artists including legendary talents like Fairouz, Majida El Roumi, George Wassouf, Warda Al Jazairiyah, and Kadim Al Sahir, while giving sensational stars such as Ragheb Alame, Najwa Karam, Amr Diab, Carole Samaha, Nancy Ajram, Melhem Zein, Elissa, Saber Rubai, Nassif Zeitoun and countless others the platform to showcase their talents.” - founder of Stars of Board.
The company has been providing highly anticipated entertainment events to the Middle Eastern and Arab communities all over the globe. The events are geared towards those communities to come together for a festive break, whether at sea or land, with some of the most renowned and recognized entertainers and stars the Middle East has to offer. Bringing the rich cultural heritage of the Middle East to the world is a point of pride and guests can expect to indulge in a delicate marriage of a luxury upscale cruise/resort with exotic Middle Eastern musical icons. The results are a new, niche level of vacationing experience.
Antalya: Pine Beach Resort Event
Setting sail from August 28 - 31, 2021, guests can experience the pristine Pine Beach resort located on a 30-acre pistachio pine forest, by the sea and on a wide coastline. The prime beachfront location on the Turksih Riviera is surrounded with pine forest and orange trees. The Resort overlooks a sandy beach and features numerous amenities including: tennis courts, outdoor pools, indoor pools, a water park and water slides.
On the entertainment side guests can enjoy full access to the Stars Concerts for 3 nights and a beach party featuring top Arabic DJ entertainment. Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Najwa Karam will be forming a part of the star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Saif Nabeel, Ragheb Alama and the fresh-faced Hazem Al Sadeer amongst others.
Guests are spoiled with a buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner. The minibar features premium domestic and alcoholic beverages. For guests indulging in the Purple and Gold VIP packages specialty restaurant dining is included.
Guests are encouraged to purchase comprehensive travel insurance for any emergencies. All precautions pertaining to COVID-19 (social distancing and related procedures) will be fully implemented at the Resort. PCR tests can be done at the Resort clinic at a rate of EUR 20 per test.
Refund and Cancellation T’s and C’s
Guests can claim a full refund when COVID-19 international and governmental travel restrictions apply. Cancellations received from the 1st of August, 2021, are regrettably not refundable. A cancellation fee of 100% applies and guests are allowed to change the name on the reservation. The first name change is free of charge, however a $100 US processing fee applies from the second change onwards.
Children below 3 years of age may attend the Stars Concerts, but are not assigned seats at the concert venue. Guests are encouraged to check-in before 14:00 PM, while the check-out time is set at 12:00 PM.
Bringing the Middle East to the World
Youssef Harb is the mastermind and producer behind Stars on Board. The Canadian-based businessman and promoter sought to change the world of event management, and in the process raising the entertainment industry’s bar. Having worked with the reality show MBC which aired on MTV for the last 8 years, Harb turned his creative business acumen to the events management industry. The charismatic founder states that: “Stars On Board takes great pride in bringing the rich heritage and culture of the Middle East to the world while creating a perfect blend of cultures through the love of music and entertainment.”
Youssef Harb invites guests to indulge in a unique Middle Eastern experience at the Pine Beach resort.
For more information about Casablanca Stars talent and production company visit their website here.
Taha Al Daraje
Casablanca Stars, Baghdad, Iraq
+964 782 399 4999
Info@dbcasablanca.com