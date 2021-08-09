Longevity Financial Institutions Investment Digest 2021
Aging Analytics Agency Announces New Release That Offers Key Insights into Longevity Financial Institutions: Investment Landscape and Top Companies
This Investment Digest summarizes key observations on the Financial Institutions that engage in the Longevity Industry”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging Analytics Agency, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, releases an open-access, 55-page Longevity Financial Institutions Investment Digest 2021 that contains information about the Top-300 Financial Institutions representing 5 main financial institution types: Asset Management Firms, Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance and Reinsurance firms. 200 of the Top-300 Financial Institutions are publicly traded companies that provide a full scope of information regarding their historical and current performance and
— Aging Analytics Agency
Link to the Investment Digest: www.aginganalytics.com/longevity-finance-digest
Link to the Interactive Dashboard: www.aginganalytics.com/finance-dashboard
The Longevity Financial Industry is one of the subsectors of the Longevity Industry. It encompasses all the activities and efforts of large financial institutions to neutralize the economic issues of the aging population, manifest the opportunities of Healthy Longevity, and enter new markets of AgeTech and WealthTech relating to the 1 billion people in retirement globally. This sector will become dominated by tradable financial instruments and novel financial derivatives tied to the Longevity Industry's companies, products, services and technologies in the coming years.
The analytical case study offers detailed insights on several Longevity Financial Institutions industry aspects that are crucial for effective investment decision making, including:
- A comprehensive analysis of the structure, number and volume of investments of the Top-300 Financial Institutions;
- An analysis of structural and geographical allocations;
- A performance review and analysis of Financial Institutions Categories;
- A comparison of the most successful and impactful Publicly Traded Financial Institutions emphasizing the scope of operational activities;
- A glance at Longevity companies funded and co-funded by Top-300 Financial Institutions.
Major business takeaways from the Investment Digest include the following:
- In the Banking Industry, the use of Internet banking increased by 30% during the COVID-19 crisis. This growth is expected to continue. Depending on the future pandemic situation, there are three possible global recovery scenarios: quick recovery, slow recovery, and long recovery to return to 2019 levels;
- As for the Asset Management Industry, we observe strong demand for lower fees as well as higher transparency. The other growing trend is the development of machine learning algorithms to fulfil industries’ needs;
- Reinsurance pricing has been hardening since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, reinsurers' incomes declined due to the effects of COVID-19 and natural catastrophes totaling $210 B in cost;
- Despite the significant shortfall, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America are still the biggest players among banks in the Longevity Industry. At the same time, Zurich Insurance Group and MetLife have shown some of the most stable trajectories compared to other prominent players in the insurance sector;
- Since most developed Longevity startups are becoming mature companies, large institutional investors are being attracted to the industry. Besides that, Longevity companies tend to intensify their cooperation with banks, governments, and other companies in the industry, which brings more competition in the sector;
- The biggest recipients of Series A, B, C and D Round funding were, respectively, Sana Biotechnology ($700M); ElevateBio ($170M); Freenome ($270M) and Everest Medicines ($310M); and Recursion Pharmaceuticals ($239M).
Some of the key points from the analysis include the following:
- Following the economic recovery, the global financial services market is expected to grow over the next five years by 6% annually. Large technology companies and FinTech companies will provide the growth of the market capitalization of the financial services industry.
- The banking industry, like many others, has faced serious challenges in carrying out its day-to-day responsibilities in pursuit of financial goals. The steepest revenue declines are expected in North America and Western Europe, with decreases of 0.4 –2.5% and 0.9–3.0%, respectively.
- The US is the largest pension market. Its $32.5 T in assets accounts for 62% of global pension market assets. Together with the UK and Japan, the US for over 76% of all pension assets.
- During the last ten years, China has been the fastest-growing pension market, showing a 680% rise since 2010.
- Global non-life premium growth is expected to recover to 3.6% in 2021 and 2022, supported by strong rate hardening in commercial lines across countries.
- The US is an international leader in the allocation of Financial Institutions engaged in the Longevity Industry and the total market capitalization of those institutions. There are 107 Financial Institutions with an aggregate capitalization of almost $ 4 T.
- The Asset Management industry is showing increasing interest in alternative investments. With the introduction of regulations in addition to FATCA, MIFID, and Basel, the alternative asset space is significantly impacted: Lipper, Hedge Fund Research, and Preqin forecast the sector’s annual expansion by 6.3% and 9.8%, respectively, for the two periods: 2017 and 2025.
The Longevity Industry will dwarf all other sectors in both size and market capitalization. At the same time, it will require unprecedented sophistication from the start in its approach to assessment and forecasting to neutralize challenges and reveal opportunities. The Longevity Industry consists of multiple sectors – Science of Aging, Preventive Precision Medicine, AgeTech, and Novel Financial Systems. The reason why the Financial Industry is so pivotal to the Longevity Industry in general compared to other sectors is that global finance itself has reached a crossroads where it must decide how to approach the issue of a global aging population – as either a threat or as a new multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.
About Aging Analytics Agency
Aging Analytics Agency is the world’s premier provider of industry analytics on the topics of Longevity, Precision Preventive Medicine, the Economics of Aging, and the convergence of technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Digital Health, and their impact on the healthcare industry.
For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@aginganalytics.com
Emma Brodina
Aging Analytics Agency
+44 7471 555731
email us here