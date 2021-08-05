Derby Barracks/ Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Phelps St, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Carrasco
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Carrie Carrasco
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was
notified by US Border Patrol multiple wanted persons. Investigation revealed
Jeffrey and Carrie Carrasco to have active felony warrants out of Florida. Both
parties were taken to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing
and later transported to Northern State Correctional.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2021
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $30,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881