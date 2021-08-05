Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Phelps St, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Carrasco                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

ACCUSED: Carrie Carrasco                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was

notified by US Border Patrol multiple wanted persons. Investigation revealed

Jeffrey and Carrie Carrasco to have active felony warrants out of Florida. Both

parties were taken to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing

and later transported to Northern State Correctional.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2021           

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional     

BAIL: $30,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

