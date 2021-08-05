Dr. Christopher DiGiulio Appointed as Partner and Medical Director of Mountain Medical Urgent Care

Dr. DiGiulio previously held the position as Medical Director and Chief of Medicine at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Medical Urgent Care is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christopher DiGiulio, M.D. as its new partner and Medical Director.Located in Bend, Oregon, Mountain Medical Urgent Care is a medical facility providing exceptional urgent care, travel medicine, and occupational health services. The clinic’s doctors, nurses, and staff believe patients of all ages deserve the highest quality medical care in a friendly, comfortable, and safe atmosphere. At Mountain Medical Urgent Care, patients can receive a full range of healthcare services, including X-rays, sports physicals, immunizations, travel vaccinations, occupational health, and more.In the facility’s most recent news, Mountain Medical Urgent Care is congratulating Dr. Christopher DiGiulio in becoming partner and Medical Director of the clinic. As partner and Director, Dr. DiGiulio will continue to ensure the clinic’s patients receive exceptional care, while researching and implementing new treatments for the betterment of the community.Though this is a new role for Dr. DiGiulio, the esteemed doctor is not new to the field. Recently, Dr DiGiulio retired from his position as the Medical Director and Chief of Medicine at the Oregon Department of Corrections after 12 years of service. During his extremely productive tenure, he was responsible for developing comprehensive medical treatment plans for incarcerated adults. These included expanding the department’s guidelines for treating Hepatitis C patients, adding treatment options for transgender adults, and creating an opioid addiction medical protocol that offers patients medications like Suboxone. These ground-breaking accomplishments advanced the quality of medical care for Oregonians and set the stage to allow the Oregon Department of Corrections to provide community standard care to those adults who find themselves incarcerated for many years to come.“While I very much enjoyed my job at the Oregon Department of Corrections, this exciting new role will enable me to continue providing opioid addiction services and outstanding care to my patients,” says Dr. DiGiulio. “I sincerely look forward to the challenges and celebrations my new role will surely bring – in addition to getting to know the community of Bend and surrounding areas.”For more information about Mountain Medical Urgent Care, please visit www.mtmedgr.com About Mountain Medical Urgent CareMountain Medical Urgent Care operates 7 days a week, even for patients without an appointment. The clinic is located at 1302 NE 3Rd Street, Bend, Oregon and is happy to support the local community in living their best life.