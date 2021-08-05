Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,967 in the last 365 days.

A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

DelveInsight’s Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insights report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline domain, and future potential of the space. 

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies. 
  • Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies such as Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, Ublituximab, and others are in different stages of clinical trials. 
  • Imcyse, TG Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, RemeGen, among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain. 
  • Telitacicept (RemeGen) is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies.
  • SHR1459 (TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders
  • Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD.
  • In August 2016, TG Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
  • In July 2020, Imcyse was awarded a subsidy for 1.1 million Euros over a period of 29 months to support its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) program. Funding was approved on behalf of the Walloon Region by Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy and Research. The subsidy will be used to demonstrate Proof of Concept (PoC) both in an animal model and on human cells (Phase 0 study) to select and establish the clinical relevance of the NMOSD Imotope. A clinical Phase I trial in NMOSD patients will follow.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies expected to make grab the maximum patient pool @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast 

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline reports lays down a comprehensive structure of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder domain.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), also referred to as Devic disease, is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord thereby affecting the brain and spinal cord. The condition is an autoimmune disorder, however, the exact pathophysiology and cause of the autoimmunity remain unclear. 

Discover more about the disease, treatments, and pipeline therapies @  NMOSD Pipeline Assessment 

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Drugs 

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA
Ravulizumab Alexion
Pharmaceuticals		 Phase III Complement C5 inhibitors Intravenous
Telitacicept RemeGen Phase III B cell activating factor inhibitors Subcutaneous
NPB-01 Nihon
Pharmaceutical		 Phase II Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors Intravenous
SHR1459 Reistone
Biopharma		 Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral
Ublituximab
(TG-1101) 		TG
Therapeutics		 Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous
BAT4406F Bio-Thera
Solutions		 Phase I CD20 inhibitor Intravenous
ARN-6039 Boston
Pharmaceuticals		 Preclinical Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists; Th17 cell modulators Oral
Research Programme:
Neuromyelitis optica 		Imcyse Preclinical NA NA

Request for Sample to know more @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends 

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Assessment 

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report presents a holistic picture of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Immunoglobulin
  • Monoclonal antibodies
  • Protein
  • Recombinant fusion proteins
  • Small molecules
  • Vaccine

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists
  • Complement C5 inhibitors
  • Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
  • Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors
  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • B cell activating factor inhibitors
  • Immunomodulator

By Targets

  • Complement C5
  • Amyloid beta-protein
  • B cell-activating factor
  • Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13
  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase

For rich insights into merging therapies and assessment, visit NMOSD Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies 

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Reistone Biopharma, Chord Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics among others.
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, and Ublituximab among others.
Discover more about the scope of the report @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Table of Contents 

1 Report Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Overview
4 NMOSD Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
5 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
6 Late Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase III)
7 Mid-Stage NMOSD Products (Phase II)
8 Early Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase I)
9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
10 Inactive NMOSD Pipeline Products 
11 Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
12 Unmet Needs
13 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers
14 Future Perspectives and Conclusion
15 Analyst Views
16 Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies
17 Appendix

Learn more about the report offerings @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Emerging Trends 

Audit the market before venturing with DelveInsight’s Due Diligence Services  

Related Reports

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market
DelveInsight's "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" report.

Pompe Disease Market Insight Epidemiology And Market Forecast
DelveInsight's "Pompe Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" report. 

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Sma Market Insight Epidemiology And Market Forecast
DelveInsight's 'Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Insights Epidemiology And Market Forecast
DelveInsight's 'Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights
DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report.

Adult Intraventricular Hemorrhage Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Adult Intraventricular Haemorrhage Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report.

Carotid Stenotic Scan Devices Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Carotid Stenotic Scan Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report.

Browse through our posts 

Dynamics Of Schizophrenia Market
Alzheimer’s Disease Market Landscape
Advancements in Neuromodulation in the Neurological Disorders Market
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices and Changing Market Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 


Contact Us

Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com 
+1(919)321-6187 
www.delveinsight.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.