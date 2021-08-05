Foundry Grants 1BTC to Mempool.space to Boost Bitcoin Ecosystem’s Security and Transparency

Foundry announced a grant of 1 Bitcoin to mempool.space. Foundry will also assist mempool.space in developing mining-focused features on their website.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”), a leading provider of services for institutions in the digital asset mining and staking industry, is delighted to announce a grant of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) to mempool.space , one of the most popular open-source blockchain explorers for Bitcoin.In addition to the BTC grant, Foundry will assist mempool.space in developing mining-focused features on their website. Among those features is a mining dashboard and an open transaction acceleration marketplace for Bitcoin.“In line with our mission to empower a decentralized infrastructure, Foundry is committed to contribute to open-source projects like mempool.space who are working on solutions to make Bitcoin more resilient, private, secure, and usable. Block explorers are a critical component of infrastructure for all users to access on chain data.” said Jay Beddict, Director of Research at Foundry.Mempool.space allows users to run their own local versions of the block explorer, which increases security and removes third parties from the process, further decentralizing the way in which users interact with Bitcoin. Mempool.space is a particularly good explorer for miners as it clearly shows the transaction fees in the mempool and also constructs theoretical next blocks based on the current mempool.“The team at Foundry really seem to have the interests of the Bitcoin community at heart”, said wiz of mempool.space, “We’re honored to collaborate with them on the new mining visualization features that will become part of The Mempool Open Source Project.”About Foundry Digital LLC:A subsidiary of Digital Currency Group , Foundry is a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. With the mission of empowering decentralized infrastructure for a digital world, Foundry provides North American digital asset mining businesses with capital and intelligence. Foundry is based in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit www.foundrydigital.com