Dog Behavior Experts See a Year of Unprecedented Company Growth
K9 Mania Dog Training continues to expand business presence.
We are currently helping owners learn how to communicate with their dog and develop positive bonds with the highest quality service.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K9 Mania Dog Training—the professional dog training and behavior specialist group serving the Nassau County, Queens, Suffolk, Manhattan, and Brooklyn areas—continues to see its trusted record of transforming the lives of dogs and their owners translate into real results, bringing positive progress for the business. The company has served over 1,000 clients since its founding and has received dozens of glowing reviews via Facebook and Google. These are a testament to the quality of the team behind K9 Mania Dog Training and its commitment to providing exceptional and balanced dog guidance.
— Elliot Rosenberg, Founder
“During the difficulties we’ve all seen this past year, more and more people than ever have begun to experience the joys that come with dog ownership, but after adopting their new forever friend some quickly find out that their dog doesn’t come with an instruction manual,” said Elliot Rosenberg, certified master dog trainer and behaviorist and founder of K9 Mania Dog Training. “We don’t just teach dogs how to sit. We are currently helping owners learn how to communicate with their dog and develop positive bonds with the highest quality service.”
The more than a dozen professional trainers behind K9 Mania Dog Training take a comprehensive and holistic approach toward their methods of dog training and behavior modification. These skilled specialists recognize that each dog is unique, and they can readily adapt their proven techniques to develop a tailored approach that meets individual dog needs. Through clear and consistent communication with both the dog and owner, trainers get the results that lead to a better dog experience, no matter the breed or behavior. This approach doesn’t just leave dog owners satisfied and produce lasting results but is a factor in the company’s continued expansion.
From correcting smaller conduct issues to tackling bigger challenges, K9 Mania Dog Training’s upward development is tied to the skillful application of behaviorist experience across all areas of dog handling. The company separates itself from the pack of business competitors by going beyond. Staff members not only deliver quality obedience training and help dog lovers master the basics of commands, but clients also have additional choices that allow for greater targeted approaches. Behaviorists can further build positive dog actions through advanced training and off-leash services. They can also put their talents to work to address the more undesirable patterns that dogs may show, quickly and effectively restoring balance to the relationship between owner and dog.
An ever-greater number of New Yorkers are coming to rely on the knowledgeable services provided through K9 Mania Dog Training. Clients appreciate the unparalleled flexibility the business offers in booking lessons. A qualified trainer can come to a client’s home following a phone consultation, providing an on-site behavior assessment in the dog’s normal setting. Additionally, owners can opt to board and train their dogs with a professional trainer, offering their dogs the chance to learn rules, structure, and obedience under the continued care and direction of the trainer.
Find out more about what’s driving the growth of this New York business by clicking here.
About the Company: Serving Nassau County, Queens, Suffolk, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, K9 Mania Dog Training delivers high-quality dog training and behavior services that address the needs of any breed, any dog, and any problem. To learn more about the company, visit http://k9maniadogtraining.com.
Elliot Rosenberg
K9 Mania Dog Training
+1 516-217-1604
info@k9maniadogtraining.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook