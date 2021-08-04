Back Story to Bayer's decision to halt Roundup sales revealed by Island Press author
['The Monsanto Papers' is] an easy-to-follow explanation of how this litigation unfolded, how the jurors reached their verdict and why Bayer appears to be, in effect, throwing up a white flag now.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent announcement by Monsanto owner Bayer AG that it will remove Monsanto’s Roundup weed killers from the U.S. consumer market by 2023 comes four years after Island Press author Carey Gillam exposed decades of corporate secrets and deceptive tactics Monsanto employed to hide the cancer risks of Roundup and expand its use around the world.
Gillam’s 2017 book "Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer and the Corruption of Science," won the 2018 Rachel Carson Book Award from the Society of Environmental Journalists and is used by several universities for their public health curriculums. Gillam was called to testify before the European Parliament in 2017 about her findings and helped brief U.S. congressional staffers on the issue.
Her recent second book on the topic "The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets, Corporate Corruption, and One Man's Search for Justice" (published March 2021) describes the drama-filled, blow-by-blow back story of the world’s first-ever trial pitting a cancer victim against Monsanto in the debate over the safety of the company’s Roundup herbicides. The book tells the searing personal tale of plaintiff Lee Johnson and his battle to prove Monsanto caused his terminal disease. The book has recently been optioned for film and television projects.
Corporate powers have attempted to silence and harass Gillam through years of online attacks on her character and credibility and direct efforts to derail her career as a journalist. According to internal corporate documents uncovered through litigation, Monsanto even created a special secret project aimed at discrediting Gillam.
Gillam worked for global news outlet Reuters from 1998-2016. She currently works as a health and environmental researcher at the nonprofit group US Right to Know and as a news contributor to "The Guardian."
