Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,989 in the last 365 days.

What skills should a Washington graduate have?

What skills should go in Washington State's Profile of a Graduate? How do Washington students show they are prepared with the skills needed to thrive in life after high school? The Legislature has instructed the Mastery-based Learning Collaborative to explore what skills would be highlighted in Washington State's vision for high school graduates. Your feedback could inform how the Board aligns graduation requirements moving forward.

Tell us what you think! Glenbard graduate

Register for a listening session (on Zoom) or take our brief survey online any time before September 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Examples from other states: "Knowing how to learn" and "work ethic" are just some of the skills highlighted in South Carolina's Profile of Graduate. “Technical knowledge (content knowledge)” and “productive workplace skills” are featured in Virginia’s. Wyoming’s graduates must be “curious, kind, and ready to work hard to make their community a better place.”

Other district examples:  Glenbard (school district in Illinois) graduates "embrace diversity" and are "self empowered" (image example to the right). In Clayton (school district in Missouri), their Profile calls for a graduating senior to display "cultural competency" and "self-actualization." Our state's own, Snoqualmie Valley has created a Portrait of a Graduate where "empathy" and "global citizen" are featured skills. 

Creating these state-wide visions is impossible without community input, and feedback from our passionate partners, leaders, students, and educators in the field.

Please consider taking our brief survey, or, if you have questions about this work, please contact Alissa Muller, Director of the Mastery-based Learning Collaborative.

You just read:

What skills should a Washington graduate have?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.