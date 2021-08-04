Submit Release
Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At The Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas

August 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Asian American Hotel Owners Association's (AAHOA) National Convention and Trade Show in Dallas. In his remarks, the Governor highlighted achievements of the 87th Legislative Session, including COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, anti-human trafficking efforts, and legislation that exempts forgiven paycheck protection program loans from the franchise tax in Texas. Governor Abbott also thanked the members of AAHOA for their engagement throughout the 87th Legislative Session and for their role in ensuring an even more prosperous future for the state of Texas. 

"The Texas economy is booming thanks in part to the men and women of the hospitality and leisure industry, and we are continuing to soar to extraordinary heights by keeping our state open for business and ensuring entrepreneurs and business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Our economic success has been further enriched by the the achievements of the 87th Legislative Session. Thank you to the members of the AAHOA for being so engaged on a variety of important issues this legislative session, and for being an outstanding voice for hotel owners across our state and our nation. These men and women typify the entrepreneurial spirit that makes Texas so exceptional, and I look forward to my continued work alongside them to keep Texas the best state in the United States." 

