Governor Cooper Announces Third COVID-19 Cash Drawing Winner and Highlights HOPE Program for Rental and Utility Assistance

Today, amid higher COVID-19 numbers statewide, Governor Roy Cooper again urged North Carolinians to get vaccinated. He also announced the third winner of North Carolina’s Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing. Winston-Salem resident and incoming Fayetteville State University freshman Audrey Chavous received the $1 million prize as part of the cash drawing that includes North Carolinians 18 and over who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The highly contagious Delta variant makes vaccination all the more important,” said Governor Cooper. “We can’t afford for people to wait any longer. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are up. Simply put, get your shot.”

Kody Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), said he hopes Chavous will inspire other young adults to get vaccinated right away and take advantage of the state’s new $100 Summer Cards for people who get their first dose of the vaccine.

“New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and most of these cases are among young adults,” said Kinsley. “Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic and putting masks behind us. Our $1 Million Summer Cash drawings might be over, but you can still get a $100 Summer Card through the end of August. Don’t wait to vaccinate.”

In the last couple of weeks, North Carolina has seen a 42% increase in first shots.

“Facts about COVID-19 vaccines are key,” said Chavous, the cash drawing winner. “If you take your time and do the research, you’ll see that it’s backed by science and that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh any short-term side effects or rare risks.”

Governor Cooper was also joined by Laura Hogshead, Director of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to update on the progress of emergency rental assistance.

The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) stood up the HOPE program last year and it is helping people across the state stay in their homes with the lights on. The average turnaround from application to payment on claims is 14-18 days. Since the HOPE Program opened last fall, more than $328 million has been awarded to help North Carolina families, with over $234 million already paid to landlords and utility providers statewide.

The HOPE Program has recently implemented program changes that will expand landlord participation and increase the amount of assistance going to families across the state. As of August 1, HOPE is accepting landlord referrals of tenants who need assistance. If you are a landlord whose tenant is struggling to pay rent, you can submit their name and contact information at the HOPE website.

In addition, the HOPE Program has increased the cap on financial awards to applicants The monthly rent award limit has increased by 30 percent and the utility award limit has increased a full 100 percent for all new applications as of August 1.

For more information on the HOPE program visit WWW.HOPE.NC.GOV or call 888-9ASK HOPE to get help.

