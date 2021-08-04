RE: Traffic Alert - Delays 89 Northbound MM 97
Update: Roadway is now clear and open
Motorists should still expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
From: Day, Brendan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 2:31 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Delays 89 Northbound MM 97
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please expect delays in the area of I 89 Northbound near MM 97 for a motor vehicle accident. Roadway is down to one lane at this time.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you!
Brendan Day
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173