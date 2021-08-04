Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,050 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Alert - Delays 89 Northbound MM 97

Update: Roadway is now clear and open

 

Motorists should still expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

From: Day, Brendan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 2:31 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Delays 89 Northbound MM 97

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Please expect delays in the area of I 89 Northbound near MM 97 for a motor vehicle accident. Roadway is down to one lane at this time.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

You just read:

RE: Traffic Alert - Delays 89 Northbound MM 97

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.