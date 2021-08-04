Assisted Senior Living Available in San Diego at Lantern Crest

/EIN News/ -- Santee, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern Crest Senior Living, which is based in Santee, CA, is happy to announce that they are offering a senior living community that offers a continuum of care for older adults with individual care at resort-style luxury assisted or independent living apartment homes. They provide facilities and amenities that offer fun activities, regular outings, gardens, a putting green, delicious meals, a swimming pool, and more for their residents. Lantern Crest offers assisted living, independent living, and memory care for San Diego.

The assisted living communities at Lantern Crest are designed for seniors that would like to keep their independence but need 24-hour care and high-quality support with their everyday tasks. The residents will be able to make their own daily schedules, select from a wide range of activities, events, and outings.

This assisted living community is found in the suburbs of San Diego. The residents will be provided with exceptional care and safety, enabling them to enjoy fulfilling activities and social connections. They can choose between a studio or a one-bedroom floor plan for luxury living that is right for their budget and preferences. The amenities of assisted living that they provide include: choice of spacious, bright studio or one bedroom apartment; delicious meals and nutritious snacks in their Montecito restaurant; resident-centered personal care plan; kitchenette, including microwave and full-sized refrigerator; 24-hour emergency response; activities and recreational events; weekly housekeeping, linen, and personal laundry service; scheduled transportation; cable television; fitness center; pet friendly facilities; and high-speed Wi-Fi in common areas.

Lantern Crest Senior Living also offers a resort-style independent living community, which is suitable for active seniors who prefer to enjoy a rich social life with amenities. The modern apartments for independent living are provided with washer and dryer, balcony, and a full-sized kitchen. These apartments are provided with various amenities, such as: heated outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi; indoor / outdoor fitness center; over 300 cable channels, including premium channels; high-speed Wi-Fi in all apartments and common areas; game room; movie theatre; salon / spa; onsite restaurant with outdoor terrace; lounge and grille; onsite entertainment / program director; activity and craft rooms; recreational outings; library and computer lounge; bistro; parking garage; pet-friendly community with a dog park; putting greens; outdoor BBQs and pizza oven; concierge services; ATM; scheduled transportation; and 24 hour emergency response.

For seniors with Alzheimer’s or other kinds of dementia, memory care is available at The Ridge, operated by Lantern Crest. Available are specially-trained and compassionate employees who will familiarize themselves with each resident’s life story and truly understand the specific needs of each resident. They will also come up with a comprehensive care plan that is custom-fitted to maintain the dignity of each resident while ensuring their physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being. All residents have a personalized care program based on their specific needs, which are computed using a point system to determine their needs along with their monthly apartment rate. The community will continue to monitor each resident’s needs and periodically evaluate the services provided.

The amenities and features of these memory care residences include: choice of bright studio or one bedroom apartment; three daily home-style meals and nutritious snacks; weekly housekeeping, linen, and personal laundry service; 24 hour emergency response; intuitive, compassionate employees, specially trained to meet the resident's unique needs; a secured environment; fun, engaging memory-stimulating activities and events; activity and craft rooms; high-speed Wi-Fi in all common areas; and recreational outings.

They also offer villa living through the Lantern Crest Villas located in the foothills of East County San Diego. Lantern Crest employees will handle all housekeeping and maintenance work so that the residents would be able to enjoy an energetic and carefree lifestyle. Services and amenities include: indoor / outdoor fitness center; over 300 cable channels, including premium channels; heated outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi; game room; movie theatre; high-speed Wi-Fi in all apartments and common areas; onsite restaurant with outdoor terrace; lounge and grille; salon / spa; activity and craft rooms; recreational outings; onsite entertainment / program director; bistro; parking garage; putting greens; outdoor BBQs and pizza oven; ATM; scheduled transportation; library and computer lounge; pet-friendly community with a dog park; concierge services; and 24 hour emergency response.

When in search for facilities and services for senior living San Diego residents can check out the Lantern Crest Senior Living website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

