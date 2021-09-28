New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Compensation and Better Results

Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico hires a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO , USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in New Mexico to get serious about mesothelioma compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics of how their compensation process will work and what their claim might be worth. Mesothelioma compensation claims for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

However, to get the best possible financial results a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma must be able to recall some of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico hires a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/

* The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma