Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (04 August 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 13 263 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 484 009 This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.

15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

8 357 415

56%

31 747

53%

PUBLIC

6 674 042

44%

27 816

47%

Total

15 031 457

59 563

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%); Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province

Total cases for 03 August 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 03 August  2021

New cases on 04 August 2021

Total cases for 04 August 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

230026

5

230031

1088

231119

9,3

Free State

130178

1

130179

596

130775

5,3

Gauteng

866786

-29

866757

2927

869684

35,0

KwaZulu-Natal

400046

-16

400030

2408

402438

16,2

Limpopo

112326

6

112332

587

112919

4,5

Mpumalanga

126867

10

126877

922

127799

5,1

North West

129312

23

129335

806

130141

5,2

Northern Cape

68244

-4

68240

342

68582

2,8

Western Cape

406961

4

406965

3587

410552

16,5

Unknown

0

0

0

0

0

0,0

Total

2470746

0

2470746

13263

2484009

100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 263) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 988) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 846).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

177 046

31 709

7 866

Public

411

194 340

46 902

7 763

TOTAL

668

371 386

78 611

15 629

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

