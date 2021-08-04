Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (04 August 2021)
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.
Today the institute reports 13 263 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 484 009 This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.
15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
PRIVATE
|
8 357 415
|
56%
|
31 747
|
53%
|
PUBLIC
|
6 674 042
|
44%
|
27 816
|
47%
|
Total
|
15 031 457
|
59 563
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%); Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|
Province
|
Total cases for 03 August 2021
|
Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|
Updated total cases on 03 August 2021
|
New cases on 04 August 2021
|
Total cases for 04 August 2021
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
230026
|
5
|
230031
|
1088
|
231119
|
9,3
|
Free State
|
130178
|
1
|
130179
|
596
|
130775
|
5,3
|
Gauteng
|
866786
|
-29
|
866757
|
2927
|
869684
|
35,0
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
400046
|
-16
|
400030
|
2408
|
402438
|
16,2
|
Limpopo
|
112326
|
6
|
112332
|
587
|
112919
|
4,5
|
Mpumalanga
|
126867
|
10
|
126877
|
922
|
127799
|
5,1
|
North West
|
129312
|
23
|
129335
|
806
|
130141
|
5,2
|
Northern Cape
|
68244
|
-4
|
68240
|
342
|
68582
|
2,8
|
Western Cape
|
406961
|
4
|
406965
|
3587
|
410552
|
16,5
|
Unknown
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
Total
|
2470746
|
0
|
2470746
|
13263
|
2484009
|
100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 263) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 988) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 846).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|
Sector
|
Facilities Reporting
|
Admissions
to Date
|
Died to Date
|
Currently Admitted
|
Private
|
257
|
177 046
|
31 709
|
7 866
|
Public
|
411
|
194 340
|
46 902
|
7 763
|
TOTAL
|
668
|
371 386
|
78 611
|
15 629
VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.