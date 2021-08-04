Quantum Dots Market Size to Grow USD 8,151.07 Million by 2025 at 26.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Quantum Dots Market information by Product, by Material, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market is expected to grow from USD 2,520.98 Million in 2018 to USD 8,151.07 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.45%.

Quantum Dots Market Scope:

Nontoxic and Economic Carbon Nanodots to Become Future Quantum Dots

The Quantum Dots Market is growing continuously over the past few years. Tiny fluorescent quantum dots are useful in a variety of electronic and health technologies. Specific applications of quantum dots in consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and industrial technologies drive the market growth. With increasing investments by funding agencies, universities, and private companies, the market is poised to reach exponential heights in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on Quantum Dots Market Covered Are:

Nanoco Group PLC (UK)

QD Laser, Inc. (Japan)

Nanosys, Inc. (US)

Ocean NanoTech (US)

QD Vision (US)

NN-Labs, LLC (US)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (US)

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

Quantum Material Corp. (US)

UbiQD, Inc. (Mexico)

LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Crystalplex Corp. (US)

Pacific Light Technologies (US)

Nano Elements Source, LLC (US)

Navillum Nanotechnologies (US)

Market Drivers

Increased Adoption of AI and Quantum Technologies among Enterprises Boost Market Size

Rising demand for simulated solutions and quantum-inspired hardware and universal optimization chip (Trion) based solutions influence the quantum dots market size. Additionally, the emergence of real quantum dots-based hardware backend is expected to revolutionize the market exponentially.

The transition from quantum-inspired solutions to real quantum solutions based on quantum computers would significantly contribute to market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for quantum dot technology in display devices and the energy efficiency offered by quantum dots positively impact the market shares.

Also, increasing R&D investments accelerate market growth. Increasing implementations of quantum displays in computers and machine learning devices substantiates the market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of quantum dots in the consumer, telecommunication, commercial, healthcare, defense, and others pushes the market growth.

Slow Adoption Rate of Quantum Dots Technology Hinders Market Growth

Despite significant growth prospects, the market still witnesses major setbacks, such as the slow adoption rate of the technology. Also, the utilization of heavy metals as raw materials impedes the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, government initiatives for developing quantum dots technology would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Rising awareness about the benefits of quantum dots would offer significant market opportunities.

Quantum dots have the potential to be used for the early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Emerging nanomaterials are making their way into Alzheimer’s disease research. However, the potential toxicity of quantum dots is a major obstacle in the progression of clinical Alzheimer’s disease research.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The quantum dots market analysis is segmented into products, materials, verticals, and regions. The product segment is sub-segmented into displays, photodetectors, solar cells, transistors, lasers, LED, and others. The material segment is sub-segmented into cadmium selenide, cadmium sulfide, cadmium telluride, zinc sulfide, indium, silicon, and others.

The vertical segment is sub-segmented into consumer, telecommunication, commercial, healthcare, defense, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the-rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global quantum dots market, mainly due to significant demand for QLEDs and early adoption of the technology. Besides, the increased awareness regarding health and fitness among the population drives the quantum dots market size. The US accounts for the highest market share in the quantum dots market in North America.

Moreover, the presence of technology providers and the growing investments by government agencies and aerospace & defense to research and develop machine learning technology, influence market growth. The North American quantum dots market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Quantum Dots Market

The COVID-19 outbreak hit the quantum dots industry severely, delaying new development and causing huge revenue losses. Strict lockdown mandates forced component manufacturers to cut their production output. Besides, halted production facilities of electronics devices further spiked product prices and lowered the market demand. However, the quantum dots market is rapidly returning to normalcy, witnessing the steadily increasing demand, mainly from the industrial sectors.

