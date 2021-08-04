LAKEWOOD UNIVERSITY STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO LEARNER SUCCESS THROUGH QUALITY MATTERS MEMBERSHIP
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learner success is a top priority for Lakewood University. To remove barriers to success for its online learners, Lakewood University has joined Quality Matters (QM) — the international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments.
Quality Matters membership provides Lakewood University with access to a comprehensive, research-supported quality assurance process to design and develop accessible, engaging online courses. Additional tools and resources allow Lakewood University to evaluate the course and program design to ensure that the needs of today’s online learners are being met. QM’s professional development opportunities provide faculty and staff with a pathway to develop and strengthen the key online design and delivery skills.
“Joining the QM community — a community that puts learners first — aligns perfectly with the goals of Lakewood University,” said Jack Solomon. “We want our online learners — every one of them — to achieve at the highest level and are committed to creating learning environments that provide a clear pathway to success.”
As a QM member, Lakewood University is now part of a community of more than 1,500 organizations that put learners first. We look forward to collaborating with and learning from others in the community as we move forward to positively impact the online learner experience here and across the globe.
About Lakewood University
Lakewood University is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for information technology, business, medical and legal professions.
Lakewood University provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.
Jack Solomon
Lakewood University
+1 800-517-0857
jsolomon@lakewood.edu