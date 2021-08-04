Zymergen Investor Alert - Securities Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of ZY Investors With Significant Losses

Zymergen Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) violated federal securities laws.

Zymergen investors who have suffered financial losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. to learn more about the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

On August 3, 2021, CNBC.com reported that Zymergen “. . . has yet to start generating product sales and said it now expects revenue from its products to be ‘immaterial’ through 2022.” Stock of the Company, which went public in April 2021, dropped almost 70% on Tuesday, thereby injuring investors.

ZYMERGEN SHAREHOLDERS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 WHO WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM'S CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

