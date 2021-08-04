Data Scientist Chinmaya Madan Adds Empathy to AI Technology Development
Chinmaya Madan on Adding Empathy to AI Technology DevelopmentTORONTO , CANADA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence expert Chinmaya Madan continues to promote empathy along with a passion to increase AI technology for use worldwide. Madan just started a position as a Data Science Program Manager in July 2020 at the Seattle Microsoft center.
“I like building intelligent things, so the intersection of AI and software product management seemed to be a perfect place to start,” says Madan.
After completing an AI master’s degree, the next step for Madan is data, analytics, and design. A position as a program manager seems to fulfill just that for this recent graduate, who worked full time while enrolled in a 12-month course.
Madan’s Professional Role
This product manager currently works on improving the Microsoft Teams and Skype User experiences. While using AI technology, which reportedly is the primary basis for most future software creations, providing empathy remains a priority. This striving for compassionate communication is what Madan focuses on and says is a passion.
Technology Goals
Madan’s primary objective is to build technology solutions at scale. In the process, new initiatives will include incorporating “AI under the good.” This means machines will continue to solve problems as the way humans would.
New software could possibly, for instance, mimic the sense of listening, reading, seeing, and other actions. Some of this is most likely seen already by most customers who use internet chat portals. Automated responses are now made via Skype, for instance, answering support and sales questions. It fills in the gap for times when a live representative may not be available.
Other AI Applications
Chinmaya Madan also states enjoyment of teaching and sharing knowledge. Part of this most likely includes using artificial intelligence to formulate interactive educational sessions. Quizzes, tutorial videos, and courses with exams are some examples. However, this all starts with teaching AI machines how to perform any acts that humans request and how to interact with them.
In the past, test runs of self-driving cars, patient medical diagnostic machines, natural language processing software, and manufacturing robots have occurred. In addition, a variety of AI-powered search engine optimization and online content programs have emerged. This form of computer intelligence is now being used in human resource hiring processes, statistical data gathering and reporting, or social media, marketing, and gaming.
No one knows for sure the future of artificial intelligence, but experts predict that AI-powered machines integrating with humans will become commonplace — an everyday act. The incorporation of this technology with empathy is what Chinmaya Madan continues to work on during AI development phases.
