Treasurer Magaziner Issues Updated COVID-19 Office Protocols Amid Rise of Delta Variant

Today General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced all staff in the Office of the General Treasurer are to resume wearing masks indoors, effective August 5th, regardless of vaccination status in accordance with CDC guidelines and Rhode Island's status as an area with substantial spread of the COVID-19 virus. He also directed his staff to explore adopting requirements in line with President Biden's new policy for federal employees, under which staff must either provide proof of vaccination or comply with regular testing.

"In order to protect the health and the lives of Rhode Islanders, we must follow the science," said Treasurer Magaziner. "Rhode Island's rate of COVID-19 transmission has risen to twice the level at which the CDC recommends masks be worn indoors. I have directed my office to follow CDC guidelines, and I urge my colleagues in government to do the same."

