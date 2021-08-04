Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,164 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Issues Updated COVID-19 Office Protocols Amid Rise of Delta Variant

Today General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced all staff in the Office of the General Treasurer are to resume wearing masks indoors, effective August 5th, regardless of vaccination status in accordance with CDC guidelines and Rhode Island's status as an area with substantial spread of the COVID-19 virus. He also directed his staff to explore adopting requirements in line with President Biden's new policy for federal employees, under which staff must either provide proof of vaccination or comply with regular testing.

"In order to protect the health and the lives of Rhode Islanders, we must follow the science," said Treasurer Magaziner. "Rhode Island's rate of COVID-19 transmission has risen to twice the level at which the CDC recommends masks be worn indoors. I have directed my office to follow CDC guidelines, and I urge my colleagues in government to do the same."

# # #

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Issues Updated COVID-19 Office Protocols Amid Rise of Delta Variant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.