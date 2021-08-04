INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH OF FITMA
The first edition of this great international event will be held from January 18 to 20, 2022 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, Mexico.ESTADO DE MéXICO, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International launch of FITMA took place through an International Virtual Press Conference yesterday, where members of the Organizing Committee from FITMA announced details about the first edition of this great international event, which will be held from January 18 to 20, 2022 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, Mexico.
Speakers from associations and exhibiting companies from the metalworking sector, together with the organizers of FITMA provided relevant information of the Mexican and Latin American market and the opportunities this event represents. Claude Mas, Executive Director of International Business at Gardner Business Media (GBM); Carlos Mortera, International Director for Latin America of the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT); Oscar Albín, Executive President of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA); Luis Lizcano, Executive President of the Mexican Federation of the Aerospace Industry (FEMIA); Eduardo Medrano, Executive President of the Mexican Association of Mold and Die Manufacturing (AMMMT); Eduardo Tovar, Editorial Director of Modern Machine Shop Mexico; Maddalena Sansoni, Event Manager for Mexico, Gardner Business Media (GBM); and Arturo Morales, Director of Events and Marketing for Mexico, Gardner Business Media (GBM) were among the invited speakers.
Leading companies and associations from around the world will have access to a variety of spaces and formats to provide solutions that drive the evolution of technology and manufacturing, which is the driving force of the economy in Mexico and the world. Latin America is positioned as a region with stable growth and an expanding population of almost 640 million inhabitants, as well as a growing middle class and a technical workforce.
In recent years, it has been evident that the global manufacturing market requires an international event in Latin America, which is why FITMA was created.
FITMA has one mission moving forward to develop a world-class, specialized exhibition that connects the global manufacturing supply chain with the growth of the industrial market in this region.
One of the main strengths of FITMA is that it is organized by Gardner Business Media, a professional communications company focused on the industrial metalworking sector, with more than 93 years of experience connecting buyers and sellers within the manufacturing community through high-value content. FITMA is supported by globally recognized associations.
"We decided to host FITMA in Mexico because it is the 8th largest consumer of machine tools in the world," commented Claude Mas from Gardner Business Media. "Our main purpose is to connect leading manufacturers, OEMs and suppliers of machinery, equipment and services of the metalworking sector over three days in a high-quality exhibition to unlock great business opportunities."
Carlos Mortera, from AMT, declared that "Mexico is one of the pillars of excellence in Manufacturing; close to $400 billion dollars annually are produced in Mexico for many areas of transformation, especially the metalworking industry."
"Mexico is currently one of the main auto parts manufacturing centers in the world, the 5th largest producer with close to $100 billion dollars generated from manufacturing," said Oscar Albín, from INA.
Luis Lizcano, from FEMIA; added that "in the last 15 years the aerospace industry experienced a sustained growth of 14%; In 2019 Mexico exported more than $9.6 million dollars in the aerospace industry".
"The most important exhibitions in the metalworking sector have a high-level conference program and FITMA is no exception. At this edition we will present 24 technical conferences focused on five-axis machining, automation, systems and robotics. In addition, we will have four Emerging Technology Theaters, where exhibitors will have the opportunity to present their latest products and technologies to attendees. This means 108 sessions of 20-minutes each over the three days of the event," said Eduardo Tovar from Gardner Business Media.
Attendees will be invited to participate in various networking activities, take part in interactive presentations in the Emerging Technology Theaters, participate in the B2B Business Center and have access to the best content in the sector. FITMA will feature a Technical Conference Program with specialized experts, as well as areas and pavilions that are aimed to bring manufacturers, suppliers and visitors together in a very dynamic exhibition floor as never seen before.
FITMA pavilions are:
• Machine Tools
• Cutting tools and Workholding Systems
• Inspection and Measurement
• Controls and CAD/CAM
• Automation and Robotics
• Finishing
FITMA and MSC EXPO - One stop shopping!
Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo - MSC Expo, is a premier event where established and emerging manufacturers and OEMs can network and do business to support the growing demand driven by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), USMCA and expected supply chain movements for the growing markets of the Latin American region. Two industrial events in one place. An international industrial event on one hand, and a supply chain exhibition on the other, to offer much more value to attendees and exhibitors, who will also experience the convenience of attending one event and participating in another to promote and increase their business opportunities.
“More than an exhibition, FITMA is an experience that offers innovation, training and great opportunities of networking and, therefore, the closing of business, noted Arturo Morales from GBM.
For more information please visit: www.fitma-la.com/ and www.mscexpo.com
