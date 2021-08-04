Blockchain company from Switzerland tokenizes the Adult Industry

/EIN News/ -- Zug,Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology has proven revolutionary in different sectors, including finance, sports, education, and many more. In addition, the decentralized and transparent nature of blockchain means that it can be deployed into different systems with minimal operating costs.







The adult industry has come under scrutiny in recent years due to the malpractices and illegality within the sector. In addition, the lack of transparency within popular escort houses has led to mistrust and could hinder the long-term growth of the adult industry.

Swiss-based blockchain company bitcci is looking to resolve these problems by tokenizing the adult industry and decentralizing the entire process of operation within the industry. We explore some of the key features of bitcci.

What is bitcci

bitcci was founded in 2017 by its CEO Christoph Elbert and is one of the oldest blockchain companies focused on the adult industry. The name bitcci is trademarked and coined from words including ‘’bitcoin’’, bitch and a famous Italian clothing brand.

bitcci aims to liberate the adult industry from existing problems by establishing a modern culture of acceptance, transparency, and trust. Furthermore, it is designed to optimize, regulate and decentralize the entire industry. This is achieved by developing new business areas and introducing innovative technologies to ensure that all participants in the adult industry feel free and safe.

bitcci intends to build new nightclubs, develop IT platforms, portals, apps, and payment solutions for the adult industry. bitcci parent company bitcci Group AG, is made up of a group of stock companies located in the crypto valley of Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

bitcci is also a member of several blockchain associations in Europe, including Crypto Valley and Crypto County Association.

Unique native Payment Token

bitcci has made significant inroads in recent months and is currently in the ICO phase for its native token ‘’bitcci Cash Token. bitcci Cash Token is an ERC-20 token that serves as the payment token used to pay for services within the bitcci ecosystem.

bitcci conducted a private pre-sale of bitcci Cash-Token that sold out within the first two weeks of July, generating 1 million Swiss francs (CHF). The funds generated were allocated towards building brand awareness and developing more products within its ecosystem. bitcci Cash-Token has different use-cases that will increase its adoption.

bitcci Nightclubs: bitcci Cash Token will serve as the payment token for the payment of club entry fees in bitcci nightclubs as well as bar and restaurant bills. Other perks include access to premium services and special events that will be held in bitcci nightclubs.

bitcci portal and apps: bitcci Cash Token is the payment token for the apps launched within the bitcci ecosystem. escorts and online customers will purchase advertisements, pictures, and videos using the payment token.

bitcci systems, agency, and TV: bitcci Cash Token use case also extends to club-owners and business partners who can pay for software licenses, IT services, and other premium services using the token.

bitcci Cash-Token ICO is still ongoing and people can purchase the token at the best available price on the ICO platform . In addition, bitcci is also holding a referral campaign that rewards users for referring family and friends with up to 25% instant commission.

Building next-generation nightclubs

bitcci is also innovating how nightclubs operate with its bitcci Nightclub Network. This is a network of modern standardized nightclub buildings that is a vital aspect of its ecosystem. bitcci Club AG will build and operate the nightclubs in coordination with local authorities.

bitcci intends to establish ten new nightclubs by the end of 2022 in Europe. Following this phase, the company will expand to more regions globally. Currently, bitcci has successfully deployed its club management software ‘’bitcci Club’’ in 4 of the largest sauna clubs in Switzerland. The blockchain company intends to expand to more clubhouses in the coming months.

Future developments

bitcci continues to make innovations and is expected to begin its marketing campaigns from August 21, 2021. In addition, the blockchain company revealed that 200 street banners would be placed in major spots of the crypto valley in Switzerland towards the end of August.

bitcci parent company group AG will also tokenize 100% of the company shares by the end of Q4 2021. The bitcci.com portal and bitcci app is also under development and expected to launch in Q4 2021.

bitcci ambitions to have 1 million registered adult workers by the end of 2022 is lofty but achievable. The blockchain project has shown that it can hit this milestone and become a major stakeholder in the blockchain industry. To learn more about bitcci visit the website www.bitcci.cc

Media Contact -

CEO: Christoph Elbert

Company: bitcci AG

E-Mail: info@bitcci.ag