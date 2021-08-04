Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Treatment (Nutritional Support, Medications, Surgery, Intestinal Transplant, and Others), By Type (Small Intestine, and Large Intestine), By Patient Demographics (Adults, Geriatric, Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Short Bowel Syndrome

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Short Bowel Syndrome. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of short bowel syndrome around the World

The burden of short bowel syndrome is increasing very rapidly around the world however it is a rare disease, and it is expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. Short bowel syndrome occurs due to surgery for removal of a portion of the small intestine, cancer and damage to the intestines caused by cancer treatment, Crohn’s disease, and among others. The increasing prevalence of short bowel syndrome is creating a huge demand for the short bowel syndrome therapeutics for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Due to which increasing prevalence of short bowel syndrome around the world is working as a driver for the pain management therapeutics market.

Increasing geriatric population around the world

An increasing in geriatric population is suffering from short bowel syndrome. All regions are facing a huge increase in the number of geriatric populations. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Geriatric population is more prone to short bowel syndrome. Rapid increase in the number of the geriatric population around the globe is also increasing demand for short bowel syndrome around the world. Due to which an increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the short bowel syndrome .

Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Advance Therapeutics

Researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers from all over the world are increasing their focus on research and development for advance therapeutics for the treatment of short bowel syndrome and are taking required steps to create or advance therapeutics for short bowel syndrome treatment. Researcher and pharmaceutical manufacture in developing nations are undergoing regress research and development from the last few years. Increasing focus on advanced therapeutics for short bowel syndrome treatment is expected to increase the number of advanced therapeutics for short bowel syndrome treatment which is expected to create new opportunities for short bowel syndrome .

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Zealand Pharma A/S, Sancilio & Company, Inc.) constitute more than XX% share of the global Short Bowel Syndrome. Other companies profiled in the report include: OxThera, Nutrinia Ltd., Ardelyx, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., GLyPharma Therapeutic, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Merck KGaA, Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for GATTEX (teduglutide). GATTEX (teduglutide) is specially designed for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with short bowel syndrome (SBS). The approval will help the company to expand its short bowel syndrome portfolio and widened revenue generation from market focused product portfolio.

In 2020, VectivBio has received $35 million in financing from OrbiMed, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Versant Ventures, Novo Holdings, BPI France, Inserm Transfert Initiative and Cowen Healthcare Investments. The company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and developing apraglutide (under Phase 2 trials) for treatment of short bowel syndrome. The new financing will help the company to speed up development of the market focus product.

