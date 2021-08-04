Software Defined Security Market Is Expected to Reach $68.83 Billion by 2030, Claims AMR

Increase in cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising applications of cloud and virtualization technologies in modern businesses drive the growth of the global software defined security market. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the major share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software defined security market was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $68.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising applications of cloud and virtualization technologies in modern businesses drive the growth of the global software defined security market. On the other hand, harder & costlier initial installation and limited customizations along with complex network management strategies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of cloud computing and rise in awareness about software defined security and its benefits are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12853

Impact of COVID-19 on Software Defined Security Market-

The trend of accessing critical enterprise infrastructure from less secure locations (for example, homes of employees) has led to increase in possibility for cyber-attacks. To prevent this, many organizations invested in stronger software defined security solutions for their employees to ensure the asset of the employees as well as the company.

Software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have now become popular and are being extensively deployed into employee’s systems to strengthen the essential security perimeters.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Software Defined Security Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12853?reqfor=covid

The global software defined security market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12853

The key market players analyzed in the global software defined security market report include Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software, EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/software-defined-security-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.