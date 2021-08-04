Are Psychics The New Life Coach?

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life coaching has become the new alternative to therapy and psychologist sessions in that they take on a more personal, motivational, and holistic approach. In recent years, many people have turned to life coaches to help them in times of distress or when they feel they lack fulfilment in their lives and seek a change. This change can come from various aspects of one’s life, including social activities and career changes. Today, however, life coaching has taken on a new turn. People no longer want to keep motivated and on top of their game; they also want to get insights about their future. This is where psychics come in. Continue reading to see how Kasamba offers a cohesive approach on life coaching through divination tools.



More Than Just A Psychic

Online psychic chat services have been around for quite some time. Kasamba , for example, has been offering psychic services for over 20 years. In recent times, where people feel challenged not just by their love life but global issues, they look for a “one size fits all” solution. Mary N, from Washington weighs in, “I was single and really wanted to know the direction in which my life was heading. Then, the global pandemic hit and all of a sudden, I felt even more lonely and isolated. Those emotions spilled over to other areas of my life, and I found myself unmotivated at work. I needed someone to uplift me, to give me a glimpse of my future, and motivate me through the storm.”

Like Mary, many people have found solace in connecting with online psychic advisors who, apart from giving a future forecast, also dig deep within the client’s past and pull out triggers and explanations. These findings give them first-hand insights on themselves and their current, personal situation that they so desperately want to abandon.

There are many top-rated psychics that have garnered a lot of experience and can not only read for a client but offer them motivation and tools to cope with current situations. Laura P. from Johannesburg explains, “At first I turned to an advisor to see what financial future I can expect in the next two years, but as our conversations grew deeper, the Kasamba advisor not only gave me insights but also offered advice and motivational tips to keep me going and reach my goals of becoming an entrepreneur. She was a total empath and her sincerity made me feel comforted.”

A New-Age Life Coach

From a psychic’s perspective, dealing in the spiritual realm and being able to lend an ear and offer advice and tools to their clients is really the core of their passion. As psychic Trology put it, “Anyone who is spiritual automatically wants to do good on this earth. So spiritually, we want to assist and take people away from their emotional suffering. I have seen an influx of clients turning to me for emotional support and I feel honored to help them by motivating them in areas I need it most.”

Working On Weak Points

Owing to various divination tools that have been used for centuries such as astrology, tarot reading, and palm reading, many psychics are able to decipher a person’s personality and weak points. From there, they can help them work on themselves so that they can lead a more successful and stress-free life.

Psychic Janet from Kasamba adds, “I am a hand reader and so I have the opportunity to learn about the person just by studying their palm. From those insights, I am able to give them advice based on what they lack and what they’re good at. I’m also able to tell them how to work on themselves so that they can focus on their weak points and try better themselves.”

What Kind Of Readings Offer The Best In-Depth Analysis?

Numerology

Many numerologists swear by this type of psychic reading purely for the fact that numbers play a huge role in our lives. We are born on a certain date and time and those numbers already play a significant role in determining our life path, future, weak points, and so much more personal aspects. Life path numbers open an array of details into a person’s life and through these insights, one can better understand their purpose, fears, passions, and personality.

Palm readings

We are all born with palm lines, but our lines are unique in that no palm line is the same. Palm readers are able to decipher many things about your life and your personality just by studying your love line, money line, family line, and life line. Apart from getting predictions, a palm reader can give a good outlook on your life as a whole and what one can do to change detrimental situations.

Astrology

There are 12 Zodiac signs in astrology and each sign carries a different meaning pertaining to personality types, passions, dislikes, ambitions, and so much more. Astrologists are fast emerging as life coaches because when studying birth charts and the positions of the sun and moon, they can see times in which a person becomes more vulnerable to negative sources.

Aura readings

Think of Aura readings as mood rings. What we feel and think exerts in our energy and thus can impact our lives. If your aura is not cleansed as such and you’re dealing with traumatic or complicated situations, we carry that energy with us wherever we go. This means that other day-to-day tasks and areas in our lives automatically become affected; creating a vicious cycle of negative occurrences and ill-feelings. Aura readers have the ability to see one’s current state, offer tips and advice in order to cleanse one’s aura, and work with the client to elevate their energy so that they can achieve anything they want.

Past life readings

Past life readings are widely popular. Apart from the fact that many people enjoy getting a glimpse into who and what they were in a previous life, many people rely on these readings to better understand their purpose, and their triggers. Have you ever felt that certain situations trigger you in an unexplainable way? Do you feel fearful of things that shouldn’t be feared? All this can be explained with a past life reading. These readers offer insights and also, coping tools and tips to change negative triggers that affect your waking life right now.

Takeaway

Many people are flocking to new-age life coaches to get the best of both worlds, a psychic reading mixed with motivational tips and tools to better cope with the past, present, and future. Many readings offer a glimpse into one’s soul and from there, it’s easily decided on the best way forward. To try this online psychic service for yourself with 3 free minutes on every new chat, click here.

Contact: Santiago Rosen | Kasamba, Inc. | 972-74-700-4370 | santiago@kasamba.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/251506a2-2018-4bec-a1d0-5028e81c8e61