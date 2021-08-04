CENGN Announces Northern Ontario First Nation High-Speed Internet Project
CENGN is announcing the launch of a project that will bring internet access to residents located within Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNDERWATER OPTICAL CABLE & 5GHZ RADIO TECHNOLOGY WILL BRING HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET TO MIGISI SAHGAIGAN FIRST NATION
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to under-served residents located within the boundaries of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation (formerly Eagle Lake First Nation). This project is part of CENGN’s Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program and will serve as a model for other communities across the province looking to extend high-performance internet service within the last km to homes in a densely forested community.
CAMP COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED FOR HIGH-SPEED INTERNET SOLUTION
Internet Service Provider Camp Communications was selected to address the needs of residents living in the community of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation on the north shore of Eagle Lake. This project will focus on providing high-speed internet support to 90 homes within the community. Supported by CENGN program funding, Camp Communications will install a new 100’ tower using 5GHz unlicensed radio technology and will leverage 3 current towers within the community to ensure excellent radio coverage for new homes as they are added.
This fixed wireless access approach will bring a range of broadband internet access services to the residents within a very rapid timeframe. The project will also include laying 20km of underwater optical fibre cable from the nearby community of Eagle River to Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation.
The project promises several benefits, including:
- New 100’ tower supported to expand coverage to new homes
- New 20km underwater optical fibre connection (80% cost saving over conventional fibre over land)
- Fast network build times, with services available by fall 2021.
- Improved tree penetration and community coverage using a 3 tower radio design
- Excellent range of new internet access services from 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload and up to 150 Mbps download / 30 Mbps upload with no data caps
QUOTES
“CENGN is pleased to work with our partners to address the barriers to expanded high-speed broadband internet access within the community of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “Reliable and high-performance internet services will support the growth and prosperity of the community and its residents. By supporting and documenting this innovative solution, CENGN will gain a strong blueprint to help address the challenges of similar communities in Northern Ontario and across the province.”
“Our government is committed to bringing cost-effective and high-speed broadband solutions to underserved areas like the Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation because we know it will be pivotal to our economic recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “Our latest Budget brings our total new broadband investments to nearly $4 billion over six years, the largest single investment in broadband by a province in Canadian history. That’s in addition to the funds we’ve committed to CENGN to support important projects like this one, which will have a real impact on people’s everyday lives.”
“Ontarians deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet regardless of where they live or work. The Ontario government is taking action by bringing high-speed internet to communities like Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation,” said Hon. Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect every home, community and area with access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025 to ensure people get the services they want and need.”
“Today is a good day for the residents of Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Broadband is an essential tool for all Ontarians. With this project, Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation will have access to reliable, high-speed internet bringing with it better connectivity, services, and more economic opportunities now, and into the future.”
“Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation is proud to partner with CENGN and Camp Communications on this innovative project that will provide valuable long-term benefits to our community,” said Chief Arnold Gardner, Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation. “Access to reliable and cost-effective internet services is extremely important for our community as it continues to grow. We are grateful to be part of this project and for CENGN’s investment in our nation’s infrastructure needs through the Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program. We are confident that this network approach could also help address similar challenges in other First Nations and other communities across Ontario.”
“Camp Communications is excited to be part of this project to provide this technology solution offering a community-wide, resilient, fixed wireless network to make affordable high-capacity internet access a reality for all Migisi Sahgaigan residents along with very affordable VOIP telephone services,” said Arlin Conway, President of Camp Communications.
THE NEXT GENERATION NETWORK PROGRAM (NGNP)
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicles.
QUICK FACTS
- Ontario has committed $63.3 million over five years to the NGNP, which is being delivered through a partnership between CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
- This initiative aligns with Ontario’s plan to bring high-speed internet to every community, delivered by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
- This project is part of the Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program, under the NGNP. CENGN is currently evaluating new project proposals and communities for upcoming rounds of the program.
- Broadband is a federally regulated sector and telecommunications companies provide the services. Ontario is working with funding partners like the Federal government, municipalities and other investors to deliver broadband to our underserved and unserved communities.
