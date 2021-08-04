E-commerce Packaging Market to Hit USD 140.86 Billion in 2028; Increasing Working Population and High Disposable Incomes to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled in the e-commerce packaging market research report are Amcor plc (Switzerland), Mondi Group (U.K.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), DS Smith (UK), Klabin S.A. (Brazil), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S), Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), and more players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce packaging market is set to gain traction from the changing consumer behavior, surging disposable incomes, high working population, and hectic lifestyles. The Census of India 2001, for instance, declared that there were around 402 million workers in the country. Out of these, 127 million were females, and 275 million were males. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled, “E-commerce Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Plastic, Corrugated Boxes, Paper, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Fashion & Apparel, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 42.66 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 48.81 billion in 2021 to USD 140.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand for Essential Products to Help the Market Grow

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the overall packaging industry positively owing to the limited movement of goods and men, especially in Germany, the U.S., and China. The astonishing demand for essential products, such as vegetables, medicines, and groceries would help the market to grow amid the pandemic. Our research reports will help you find the best solutions to take your business to a whole new level.





Report Coverage-

The market report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, namely, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.





Drivers & Restraints-

Various Benefits of Online Shopping to Propel Growth

Consumers nowadays prefer e-commerce websites to purchase goods as they can easily browse the required products from their comfort zones. Also, these websites offer home delivery services, sometimes free of cost, to attract more customers. The e-commerce industry is expanding at a fast pace across the globe. Hence, the packaging is a must for maintaining the product’s integrity throughout handling and logistics processes. These factors are anticipated to augment the e-commerce packaging market growth in the upcoming years. However, the lack of trust in online platforms for buying goods, especially in rural parts of the world, may hinder the demand for the product.





Regional Insights-

Rising Penetration of Internet and High Young Population to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

In 2020, Asia Pacific procured USD 23.04 billion in terms of revenue in the e-commerce packaging industry. It is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of high young populations, surging number of smartphone users, and access to the internet are some of the factors that are set to aid regional growth. On the other hand, North America is estimated to grow swiftly, backed by the high demand for sustainable packaging solutions from consumers.





Segments-

Personal Care & Cosmetics Segment Held 22.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the application, the market is segregated into food & beverage, consumer electronics, personal care & cosmetics, fashion & apparel, and others. Amongst these, the personal care & cosmetics segment earned 22.0% in terms of the e-commerce packaging market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the easy availability of high-end cosmetics online at huge discounts.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions, and New Product Launches to Intensify Competition

The global market for e-commerce packaging houses a large number of companies that are mainly participating in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. A few others are unveiling novel products to cater to the high demand.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the e-commerce packaging market. They are as follows:

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

Mondi Group (U.K.)

International Paper Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

DS Smith (UK)

Klabin S.A. (Brazil)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S)

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Other Players





Below are the two industry developments:

January 2021: Mondi acquired 90.38% of shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. It was gained from International Paper for €66 million. The company aims to enhance its recycled and virgin containerboard portfolio.

Mondi acquired 90.38% of shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. It was gained from International Paper for €66 million. The company aims to enhance its recycled and virgin containerboard portfolio. May 2020: Cascades introduced its new line of sustainable, creative, and customized packaging solutions for e-commerce. These were released under the brand name Cascades e-com packaging solutions.





