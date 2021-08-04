Submit Release
Global Specific Absorption Rate Testing Services Market

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Specific Absorption Rate Testing Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 5.32%. The growing innovations in the electronics and medical devices industry clubbed with the increasing number of product launches are expected to be the major drivers of the specific absorption rate testing services market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Specific Absorption Rate Testing Services Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The increasing number of small and medium medical device manufacturers outsourcing their testing needs is expected to enhance the demand for SAF testing services
  • The growing number of product innovations and launches in the smartphone industry is expected to increase the demand for SAF testing services
  • The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market
  • The medical devices segment is envisaged to grow much quicker than any other segment during the forecast period
  • BNNSPEAG, TÜV Rheinland ,TÜV SÜD, Intertek, Eurofins, Element, EMC Technologies, RN Electronics, SGS, Nemko, HTW, UL, Verkotan, Testilabs, BACL Corp, Cetecom, Vista Labs, MSAI, Dekra, and Bharat Test House Group, among others are the key players in the specific absorption rate testing services market


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/specific-absorption-rate-testing-services-market-3448


Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Consumer Electronics
    • Smartphones
    • Laptops
    • Tablets
    • Smartwatches
    • Others
  • IoT enabled Devices
  • Medical Devices
    • Wearables
    • Implants
    • Diagnostics
  • Metal Detectors
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Medical Device
  • Telecommunications
  • Automotive
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

