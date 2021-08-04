Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,217 in the last 365 days.

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Explosive hazards continue to have a detrimental impact on peacebuilding and state building in Somalia. Over the past years, extremist groups have continued to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as the preferred weapon targeting AMISOM and Somali Security Forces. In addition, indirect fire, explosive remnants of war (ERW), and legacy mines from the civil war continue to endanger the lives of the security forces and civilian population.

The People of Japan has renewed its commitment to promote peace building and stability in Somalia by contributing over four million USD to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action. This important contribution will enable the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to reduce the threat posed by explosive hazards and contribute to establishing a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia. Over the past decade, including this generous contribution, Japan has contributed USD 19 million to mine action in Somalia.

The generous contribution from the People of Japan will assist in enhancing the capability of the Somali Police Force (SPF), both in Mogadishu and five Federal Member States, to mitigate the threat of IEDs as well as strengthen the organizational capacity of the SPF by refurbishing their police headquarters in Mogadishu.  

According to the Embassy of Japan in Kenya, “the Japanese government supports UNMAS’ efforts which strengthens the Somali government’s capacity to cope with internal insecurity by providing technical support to the Police force, increasing the number of explosive management teams and equipping them. We hope this activity will contribute to national and social security in Somalia”.

“We are very grateful for the continued commitment of the Government of Japan aimed at eliminating the threat of explosive hazards from Somalia while promoting protection of civilians,” said Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, the UNMAS Programme Manager in the country. “The generous and multi-year support of the Government of Japan will allow UNMAS to press on with training and mentoring support to the Somali Police Force (SPF) in further enhancing security for the people of Somalia”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

You just read:

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.