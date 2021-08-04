Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (03 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 10,636 In the last 7 days: 63,378 Cumulatively: 2,100,504

Hospitalized New: 25 In the last 7 days: 199 Critical Cases: 53

Deaths Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 85 Cumulatively: 844

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 775 (7.2%) In the last 7 days: 5,854 (9.2%)

Recovered Today: 12 In the last 7 days: 118

Vaccinated First dose today: 9,618 Fully vaccinated: 476,140