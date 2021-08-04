Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,480 in the last 365 days.

Custom MTB Jerseys USA – Long/Short Sleeve Mountain Bike Collection Launch

Champion System USA has launched a new range of custom mountain bike jerseys. The jerseys help to optimize performance and provide UV protection and moisture management features.

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, United States, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion System USA, a company based in Nebraska specializing in handcrafted sports apparel for running, cycling, and triathlons, has launched new custom mountain bike jerseys.

More information can be found by visiting https://champ-sys.com/product/short-sleeve-trail-jersey/

The recently launched jersey collection features a selection of high-quality short, ¾ length, and long-sleeved jerseys designed for mountain bikers. The jerseys can be customized at the customer’s request.

The lightweight and wicking jerseys are made using durable materials and feature many benefits. They offer improved thermoregulation, ensuring cyclists can regulate their body temperature during training. They also provide moisture management that wicks away sweat and gives 50 plus UV protection.

The company says the range supports optimal performance and robust riding movements while providing ventilation and ensuring comfort. A spokesperson for the company explains, “Fast, technical, and comfortable with all-around function, our custom jerseys are the perfect go-to option for mountain biking.”

Customers can choose zipped or zipless varieties and opt for tapered or v-neck collars. They can also choose from several color combinations, including black, white, and grey or blue, white, and orange. The jerseys are available in sizes XS to 4X and are available in men’s and women’s cuts.

Interested parties can place an order via the company’s website. The jerseys are provided on a fast turnaround and are covered by a quality guarantee. The company assures they are designed to last a lifetime.

Team JMC, a mountain and road biking team who wear the jerseys during competitions and training, say, “The inherent quality of Champion System’s products along with the breadth of their range and the ease and speed with which you can get new designs produced makes Champion System’s offering extremely compelling. We couldn’t recommend them enough.”

Champion System is a world-leading provider of handcrafted technical sports attire. They specialize in providing robust and highly functional custom sportswear and are committed to helping their customers create their own brand through their clothing.

For more information on Champion System and the launch of their new collection of custom mountain bike jerseys, visit https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys


Website: https://www.champ-sys.com



Name: Cait Dumas-Hein
Organization: Champion System USA
Address: 603 Van Dorn St, Ste D, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502, United States
Phone: +1-402-875-6583

You just read:

Custom MTB Jerseys USA – Long/Short Sleeve Mountain Bike Collection Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.