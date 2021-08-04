Custom MTB Jerseys USA – Long/Short Sleeve Mountain Bike Collection Launch

Champion System USA has launched a new range of custom mountain bike jerseys. The jerseys help to optimize performance and provide UV protection and moisture management features.

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, United States, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion System USA, a company based in Nebraska specializing in handcrafted sports apparel for running, cycling, and triathlons, has launched new custom mountain bike jerseys.

The recently launched jersey collection features a selection of high-quality short, ¾ length, and long-sleeved jerseys designed for mountain bikers. The jerseys can be customized at the customer’s request.

The lightweight and wicking jerseys are made using durable materials and feature many benefits. They offer improved thermoregulation, ensuring cyclists can regulate their body temperature during training. They also provide moisture management that wicks away sweat and gives 50 plus UV protection.

The company says the range supports optimal performance and robust riding movements while providing ventilation and ensuring comfort. A spokesperson for the company explains, “Fast, technical, and comfortable with all-around function, our custom jerseys are the perfect go-to option for mountain biking.”

Customers can choose zipped or zipless varieties and opt for tapered or v-neck collars. They can also choose from several color combinations, including black, white, and grey or blue, white, and orange. The jerseys are available in sizes XS to 4X and are available in men’s and women’s cuts.

Interested parties can place an order via the company’s website. The jerseys are provided on a fast turnaround and are covered by a quality guarantee. The company assures they are designed to last a lifetime.

Team JMC, a mountain and road biking team who wear the jerseys during competitions and training, say, “The inherent quality of Champion System’s products along with the breadth of their range and the ease and speed with which you can get new designs produced makes Champion System’s offering extremely compelling. We couldn’t recommend them enough.”

Champion System is a world-leading provider of handcrafted technical sports attire. They specialize in providing robust and highly functional custom sportswear and are committed to helping their customers create their own brand through their clothing.

