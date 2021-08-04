Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Federal Judge Halting Executive Order GA-37

August 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Office of the Governor Press Secretary Renae Eze today issued a statement regarding a federal judge issuing a temporary halt to Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-37, which restricts the transportation of unlawful migrants in Texas due to COVID-19. The hold on the Executive Order lasts until August 13.

"The Court's recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence. We look forward to providing the Court with the evidence to support the Governor's Executive Order to protect Texans. The Biden Administration has knowingly—and willfully—released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents. The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans."