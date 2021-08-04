Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,559 in the last 365 days.

Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Federal Judge Halting Executive Order GA-37

August 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Office of the Governor Press Secretary Renae Eze today issued a statement regarding a federal judge issuing a temporary halt to Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-37, which restricts the transportation of unlawful migrants in Texas due to COVID-19. The hold on the Executive Order lasts until August 13. 

"The Court's recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence. We look forward to providing the Court with the evidence to support the Governor's Executive Order to protect Texans. The Biden Administration has knowingly—and willfully—released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents. The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans."

You just read:

Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Federal Judge Halting Executive Order GA-37

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.