Loneliness Hit Record Levels but One Dallas Party Center is Bringing People Back Together Again

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers found loneliness and isolation hit epidemic levels during the pandemic with 1 in 3 Americans reporting feeling "seriously lonely." Needless to say that, 2020 has been a very hard year for all of us in terms of COVID19; now that the vaccines are available for the general public, people are trying to get back to their previous routines.

We understand that each one of you have missed hanging out with your friends and going to parties – especially the children. Cloren Royal, having an experience of 7 years for hosting children’s parties in Dallas has now launched a new company - Make it a Party. It is established in partnership with two of Cloren Royal’s daughters, Chaunessy Royal and Chalaysia Royal. It rents out children’s décor for all sorts of events and the company is mainly servicing in North Texas, Dallas Ft. Worth Area so without further ado start to book your party essentials with us!

Here is why you need to rent out the children’s party décor from us:
- We provide you the best quality material hence value for money
- Our charges are quite reasonable
- We provide party tables and modern style chairs
- We take immediate bookings

Our CEO, Cloren Royal, says that:
“This year of 2020 has proved that we are in this together and there cannot be a better way to bid farewell to the tough times than to host a party for your loved ones.”

We believe that Make it Party can help add a lot more colors to your child’s event with its creative team. We do not believe in being basic so we try our best to stock up all trendy items so you leave all the worries of your event upon us.

Get in touch with us at 855-325-1905 to discuss your event details and select packages according to your budget or visit our website www.makeitparty.com for more information.

Cloren Royal
Make it Party
+1 855-325-1905
Dfw@makeitparty.com

