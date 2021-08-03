Re: US Route 302 Newbury/Wells River

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:43 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 302 Newbury/Wells River
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 302 in Wells River will be closed the location is about 1.3 m south of P&H truck stop due toroad a motor vehicle accident
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
