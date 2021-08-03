Re: US Route 302 Newbury/Wells River

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 302 in Wells River will be closed the location is about 1.3 m south of P&H truck stop due to road a motor vehicle accident

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Regards

VSP St Johnsbury