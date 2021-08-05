Colorado Mom Launches 'Mamafrog' Baby Subscription Box on Indiegogo

Mamafrog Subscription Box for Babies Mamafrog Subscription for Babies

Cool. Hip. Ribbit.” — Rana Burr

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rana Burr is not one to wait around for conditions to be perfect to start a business. That is why the Mamafrog Baby Subscription Box, launched last month with a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The box is now available for babies starting at newborn up to 12 months.

“We wanted to get the first 12 months of boxes sourced, and then go from there. Eventually, we will have boxes for babies through age 36 months,” says the businesswoman. “That will cover the most important period of brain growth.” The boxes not only have all-natural baby products, but also guidance in six separate areas of childhood development. Mrs. Burr, a board-certified music therapist, views this as one of the most exciting features of her boxes.

Other contents include something for baby to read, to wear, to use, and to play. In addition, every box will have a special gift for mom. “Some moms have a hard time buying things for themselves, so we try to spoil them a little bit every month,” says Rana, who has raised five children of her own.

The Indiegogo campaign for Mamafrog Baby Subscription Boxes went live towards the end of July. Anyone wishing to get one of the first boxes can back the campaign and get ongoing discounts at Mamafrogbaby.com. Backers can choose to use the boxes for themselves, give them as gifts, or donate them to a women’s shelter.

Mamafrog, Inc. is a company specializing in eco-friendly, sustainably-sourced baby products.

