Veteran Tech Leader Suresh Pattu Joins Merchant RMS as Chief Technology Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- MerchantRMS is excited to have Suresh Pattu as their new Chief of Technology Officer (CTO) appointed on June 1, 2021. Suresh will head the tech department and is responsible for designing stable processes, managing projects, and implementing all practical strategies within the technical department. Prior to his appointment at MerchantRMS, Suresh was part of the founding team that created the successful software companies PixlCoders and Kisan Fresh. His reputation as an innovator within the software industry makes him the ideal person to elevate the fraud protection procedures and payment processes for MerchantRMS and their clients.
With over 11 years of experience within the tech industry, Suresh has helped train professionals around the world in developing their tech teams, creating software, and developing strategies that provide guaranteed results. He is known for always having the solution for the next problem before it arises, his skill for providing advanced solutions has earned him the reputation as a problem solving wiz within the technology industry. MerchantRMS CEO Thava Tharmalingam says, "Suresh is a world-class leader and we are confidently looking forward to working with him to achieve our future goals."
The risk management industry is one that requires an individual to have creativity, foresight and pragmatism in order to succeed. Suresh has proven time after time that he possesses these talents and successfully delivers advanced risk management solutions. His appointment as CTO not only cements MerchantRMS’s position as a world leader in fraud elimination but places them as the future of fraud protection by uplifting them to the next level of new technology. Under the leadership of Suresh, clients of MerchantRMS are assured of protection that is guaranteed not only for their current needs but will address their future requirements too.
About MerchantRMS: MerchantRMS is an advanced fraud elimination and technology company, helping businesses globally to make better decisions that drive higher levels of protection, growth, and customer satisfaction. The company is based in Ontario, Canada, securing the world with intelligent systems and helping e-commerce merchants for over 13 successful years.
Chief Public Relations Officer
