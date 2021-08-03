Security Alert: Update on Security Situation in Tigray and Sections of Afar and Amhara

Access to telephone and internet in the Tigray region remains cut. Availability of basic services, including electricity, is spotty. Reports of interruptions to essential items, such as food, fuel, and money, persist. The U.S. Embassy is unable to contact American citizens in the region.

The U.S. Embassy continues to closely track developments and to assess how these might affect relocation plans for U.S. citizens. Please note, however, that we neither guarantee that a relocation will take place, nor when that may happen. For U.S. citizens who wish to leave the region, the U.S. Embassy recommends contacting the nearest United Nations (UN) facility to inquire about the possibility of joining departing UN convoys, or to request information about safe routes out of Tigray.

The U.S. Embassy is also aware of reports of fighting in sections of the Afar and Amhara regions. U.S. citizens in these regions should monitor local media for breaking news and should be prepared to shelter in place if they are in the vicinity of areas of conflict.

If you are a U.S. citizen in a conflict area, or if you have a U.S. citizen family member who you believe is in such an area, and you have not provided us your relative’s name and contact information before, please contact us immediately at AddisACS@state.gov with the following information: