Redmond Celebrates the Launch of Their New Vegetable Chopper With 20% Off All Products
A new product launch clears the way for consumers to rack up kitchen electronics with the help of a hefty discount.
Our newest product is a kitchen staple we’ve developed to be a real go-to item to prepare almost any meal or snack.”CORONA, CA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redmond, the widely-recognized European kitchen appliance brand, announces the launch of a product that’s tipped off a sale. Their new Food Processor Vegetable Chopper has made its way into the hands of consumers worldwide with a perk. In celebration of its launch, all interested in Redmond kitchen products will receive a 20% discount on any product purchased from their site. Known for the modern design of their products, the company is poised to offer consumers sleek kitchen convenience personified. And now, that’ll be as easy on the eyes as it is on the wallet.
A representative of Redmond said of the sale, "Our niche in small kitchen appliances has set us apart so, it’s our pleasure to pay it forward and offer this discount to our customers. Our newest product is a kitchen staple we’ve developed to be a real go-to item to prepare almost any meal or snack. The design of Redmond products is so on-trend, we know you’ll love the look of it.”
The Redmond Food Processor Vegetable Chopper is electric with a two-liter glass bowl for chopping, mincing, pureeing, and even peeling garlic. With a handy special attachment that comes with the product, there’s no need to fuss with the smell of garlic on the fingertips. Designed with the company’s signature modern look, the product can also become a baby food maker in shades of cream-white and light-cyan.
So how does it work? With two speeds and a 350W motor, four sharp stainless steel blades are activated by two control buttons. The food processor for small to medium food prep has a self-cleaning mode when set on high speed with the addition of warm water and a drop of dish soap. A rubber ring at the bottom of the mixing bowl will keep the vegetable chopper from moving on the kitchen counter when the machine is in use.
Happy customer Pag Gray said, “This is a great food processor, powerful enough to grind meat as well. The bowl is pretty large and holds a lot of ingredients. I mainly use it for chopping onions and nuts. Saves a lot of time during cooking.”
Redmond’s product line includes toasters, mixers, blenders, coffee grinders, makers, kettles, cookware sets, and appliances for sous vide.
For more information, visit https://redmondhome.com.
