TruVideo releases the ROVI Report highlighting how video communication is transforming the customer experience.
TruVideo's Return on Video Investment (ROVI) Report sources data from over 7 million videos and highlights essential metrics for increasing customer engagement.
Dealers are experiencing simultaneous increases in revenue and customer experience scores.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo's Return on Video Investment (ROVI) Report sources data from over 7 million videos and highlights essential metrics for increasing customer experience scores and revenue for automotive sales and service departments.
TruVideo has just released ROVI, a report detailing the effectiveness of video in the automotive sales and service process. The report highlights significant changes in consumer behavior and how video communication influences their decisions. With data derived from over 7 million videos, ROVI breaks down the positive effect video has on customer sentiment.
"Every customer has reservations about what they can't see or understand. Video finally delivers trust and transparency uniting dealerships with their customers", said Joe Shaker, CoFounder, and CEO of TruVideo. "Dealers are experiencing simultaneous increases in revenue and customer experience scores."
ROVI proves that video and text are the preferred methods for customer interactions. The "At Your Leisure" video communication gives customers the necessary time to absorb and share information in order for them to make informed decisions.
As a result, consumers view videos more than once and share over 35% of the time. This report also shows that videos sent via text have an average response time of 2 minutes and 27 seconds, making them one of the most effective ways to reach and engage automotive consumers.
"Data in ROVI reports a 7-point uptick in NPS, including a 4-point increase in intent to return. Simultaneously, revenue per RO increased by $55", stated Douglas Chrystall, CoFounder and CTO of TruVideo. "This type of communication is not only preferred by the customers but also produces rich data and analytics on how people engage with those communications at the bottom of the purchase funnel.”
The ROVI Report comprehensively goes through real-world data and analytics, implementation strategies used by successful dealerships, and how to measure the impact video has on a department.
To read the full ROVI Report, click here: https://truvideo.com/rovi-report-truvideo/
About TruVideo:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform proven to increase customer experience and revenue in sales and service departments. Designed to bridge the disconnect from dealership to consumer, TruVideo helps connect and engage with customers. Send HD video, texts, and estimates straight to the messaging app on your customer's phone. With implementation assistance and the ability to show customers products and services like never before, TruVideo keeps customers happy and spending more. To learn more, visit: www.truvideo.com
