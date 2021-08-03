The Pride of Lebanon, Author Ali R. Jaber, Announces Newly Published Book

Renowned author and motivational speaker Ali R. Jaber has released his first book entitled ‘Public Speaking, Motivational Speeches In Depth.’

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali R. Jaber is pleased to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, ‘Public Speaking, Motivational Speeches In Depth,’ which is now available on Amazon Kindle . The book outlines the strategies that the author has learned from years of public speaking, with the goal of giving public speakers the roots of successful speaking along with invaluable tips and tricks.Known as ‘The Pride of Lebanon,’ Mr. Jaber is revered for the sacrifices he has made in his efforts to help his people against all odds. Of Lebanese descent, he was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. In 2019, Lebanon was facing the worst economic crisis in decades. The Lebanese people were struggling to survive, and consumer goods prices increased by 58%. Many businesses closed their doors, and employees became jobless. In addition, the Lebanese pound was devalued due to acute shortages of the U.S. dollar within Lebanon. Mr. Jaber felt the need to help his people, and started a nonprofit organization to help the people of Lebanon.In the face of rampant ethnic/religious discrimination and Islamophobic rants, he was forced to close down the GoFundMe page that he had set up. Not to be deterred, Mr. Jaber soon had the idea of helping his people by means of motivational speeches in an effort to offer hope, motivation and a sense of wellness. He started posting the videos on social media and hasn’t looked back since. The videos have become increasingly popular, and Mr. Jaber has attained thousands of thankful Lebanese followers.Although his family is originally from the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, Mr. Jaber’s popularity has spread all across Lebanon. Many fans have asked him to relocate to Lebanon and run as a city leader. He has earned a reputation for treating every individual with dignity, respect, and kindness regardless of their financial status or religious views.“For me, it’s an honor to be named ‘The Pride of Lebanon’,” he says. “My only priority is to serve my people with love and respect.”With a natural gift for public speaking, Mr. Jaber also makes a point of reaching out to help people on a daily basis. He wants everyone to do well in life and to achieve their goals.“To me, success means making your dreams reality, to not be dependent on anyone in life, and to educate yourself and attain financial stability."He adds that he hopes someday to run a nonprofit to help the less fortunate people in Lebanon and to become a leader whom everyone appreciates.“I want to lead others with dignity, respect, and authenticity," he concludes.To download ‘Public Speaking, Motivational Speeches In Depth,’ visit Amazon. About the AuthorBorn in Toledo, Ohio, Ali R. Jaber, a.k.a. The Pride of Lebanon, relocated to Dearborn Heights, Michigan in 2013, where he majored in Business Administration and Digital Marketing. A member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, he also earned a speaking certificate from Harvard online.Mr. Jaber currently devotes his time to publishing motivational videos on social media in order to give the Lebanese people hope, motivation, and a sense of wellness. With thousands of Lebanese followers, he has also recently announced the publication of his first book, ‘Public Speaking, Motivational Speeches In Depth.’