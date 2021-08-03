Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship Supports Future Generations of Medical Professionals Across the United States

The scholarship was founded by Dr. Suhyun An, a renowned chiropractor with a desire to give back to aspiring medical students.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications from students pursing a medical degree and seeking financial assistance.As the medications, studies, and the technology used in the medical field continue to evolve, there is a perpetually increasing need for us to support the next generation of medical professionals. The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship was founded due to Dr. An’s desire to assist dedicated students who have shown a commitment to education in the pursuit of a degree in medicine. Founded by Dr. Suhyun An, a renowned chiropractor with an immense passion for overall wellness and total health, the primary goal of the scholarship is to alleviate a portion of the financial burden that many students today face. This is especially true for students pursuing a degree in the medical field who, on average, graduate with over $230,000 in student loan debt - as of a study conducted in 2021. The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship effectively provides new opportunities for economically disadvantaged youth, giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and earn the education they so desire.“It can be difficult for students to get a foothold in life and establish themselves with nearly a quarter million dollars in debt hanging over their heads,” says Dr. Suhyun An. Known for being a revolutionary in her field, Dr. An recognizes and is committed to shifting the narratives around health and medicine. “The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is my way of investing in not only future generations of physicians, nurses, and others in medical careers, but the country as a whole. These young men and women are the ones who will be responsible for the next breakthroughs in medicine and healthcare, and it is an honor to be able to support them as they pursue their dreams.”The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is a awarded to 2 students annually who exemplify a commitment to academic excellence in pursuit of a career in the medical field. To be eligible, students must have a minimum of a 3.0 weighted GPA, two academic or professional references, and submit an essay of 500-800 words detailing why he or she is pursuing a career in the medical field. Video essay submissions are accepted and encouraged, though they are not mandatory.To apply for the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship, please visit https://www.drsuhyunanscholarship.com/apply before November 30th, 2021.About Dr. Suhyun AnDr. Suhyun An was born and raised in Korea, immigrating to the United States at the age of 14 with zero knowledge of the English language. Despite this, through her exceptional discipline and perseverance, she excelled in her studies, ultimately graduating high school with over a 4.0 GPA.Since then, Dr. An, DC, MSN, NP-C has become a respected medical professional, highly requested speaker, published author, and one of the go-to experts for chronic pain treatment in the Houston area. Dr. An has obtained four degrees from a number of prestigious institutions, including Bachelor’s in Biochemistry from the University of Houston, Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from The Parker College of Chiropractic, Nursing Degree from Wayland Baptist University, and a Masters Degree in Nursing Science from Sanford University.