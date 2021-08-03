U.S. Department of Education Awards $10 Million in Projects to Train and Recruit Qualified Native American Educators

Today, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 29 grants totaling $10 million through the Indian Education Professional Development (PD) program. These grants to colleges and universities throughout the nation, including tribal colleges and universities, address a significant gap in the number of qualified Native American (Native) individuals in education-related professions that serve Native students.

“Representation matters. All students deserve the opportunity to be taught by educators who are diverse and who reflect their backgrounds and experiences—and we know that far too few Native American students have the chance to engage with Native American teachers in their schools and as education leaders and mentors in their communities. That must change,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am heartened that this program will help to create a more diverse educator workforce for students across the country and support efforts to recruit and retain more talented Native American teachers and administrators for our schools.” Each project addresses unique conditions for Native students to have equitable access to well-prepared educators and a more diverse teacher and administrator workforce. Projects help develop and implement initiatives to prepare and retain Native teachers and administrators, with an emphasis on training and professional development that addresses the unique academic and cultural needs of Native students. These grants increase professional development for teachers and administrators to support their efforts to design and implement initiatives that help low-achieving Native students improve their academic achievement, outcomes, and preparation for postsecondary education or employment.

Allowable activities under this program empower Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs), Local Education Agencies (LEAs), Indian Tribes or Organizations, and State Education Agencies (SEAs) to:

Increase the number of qualified Native individuals in professions that serve in school districts, including charter and Bureau of Indian Education schools, that have a high proportion of Native students; Provide pre- and in-service training and support to qualified Native individuals to become effective teachers or education administrators; Improve the skills of qualified Native individuals who serve in the education field; and Develop and implement two-year induction services initiatives to promote retention of effective Native teachers, principals, and school leaders who have a record of success in helping low-achieving Native students improve their academic achievement, outcomes, and preparation for postsecondary education or employment.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 was amended in 1974 to provide the then-U.S. Commissioner of Education the ability to make special grants “with institutions of higher education, Indian organizations, and Indian tribes for the purpose of preparing individuals for teaching or administering special programs and projects designed to meet the special educational needs of Indian children and to provide in-service training for persons teaching in such programs.” This amendment recognized the importance of increasing the number of qualified Native individuals available to teach Native children. To date, the PD program has remained in effect benefiting over 1,700 pre-service individuals since 2013.

More information about this program can be found at: https://oese.ed.gov/offices/office-of-indian-education/indian-education-professional-development/. Below is a list of the new PD awards listed by state, name of grantee, and award amount for FY 2021.