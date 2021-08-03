Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Provides Tips for Promoting a Small Auto Dealership
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Provides Tips for Promoting a Small Auto DealershipOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa, an automotive dealer with over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, knows that promoting a small auto dealership can be challenging. Smaller dealerships do not have the budgets that large dealerships have, and as such, need to spend their advertising and marketing money wisely. If you own a small auto dealership and are wondering how you can drum up business, here are a few tips that can help you.
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Says Making the Most of Social Media Is a Must
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa states that one of the most important ways to promote a small business, including an auto dealership, is to maximize social media. Social media provides you with a free platform on which you can showcase cars that you have for sale and let customers know why they should do business with you. Social media can help you to spread the word about your business without having to spend a lot on advertising.
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Advises You to Make Local Partnerships
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa says that another way you can promote your small auto dealership is to partner with local organizations or charities. When you sponsor a local little league team, your name goes on their jersey. When you hold a food drive for a local food bank, your business name is promoted as a sponsor for the food drive. There are plenty of ways that you can give back to your local community, while also helping to get your business name out there. This can be a win-win for everyone involved.
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Explains How Offering Multiple Services Can Help Your Business
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa explains that the final way that you can work to promote a small auto dealership is to offer multiple services that may be scarce or hard to find in your local community. For example, not everyone has great credit. If you are able to offer financing to those with less than ideal credit or offer in-house financing, you can draw in a new client base. Or perhaps your car lot has extra room and you want to start an auto repair shop on site. The more services you offer, the more customers you can attract.
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa has a passion for automobiles. He loves to work on them, he loves to admire them and he loves to sell them. If you are similar, you may have a small dealership where you sell or work on automobiles. Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa knows that owning a small automotive dealership is a labor of love, and getting customers is not always easy. However, he advises that if you maximize social media, partner with organizations in your local community and offer multiple services, your business can grow, much as his business has.
