Domestic Violence and Housing Rights Guide

This guide was created by Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc. to explain housing rights and protections a domestic violence survivor has under federal and state law. For more information, please see the guide below.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.