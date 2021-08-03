Amber Lea, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Scott Cooper Miami Scott Cooper Miami BBQ

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

I am truly honored to receive the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship...this scholarship will be immensely helpful in my continued fight against homelessness.” — Amber Lea, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Miami Project is pleased to announce that Amber Lea of Lancaster, California is the latest winner of the scholarship. Amber will be returning to the University of California to complete her Master's Degree in Business Administration in the fall.Amber is a Housing Specialist for Los Angeles County providing assistance to vulnerable populations through the section 8 program. She is returning to school at the University of California Irvine to complete her Masters in Business Administration in the fall. Being a former homeless youth, housing has always been close to her heart. Amber hopes to help enact change within government systems to streamline public assistance programs and help end homelessness in her community.This scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics:(1) Compare the American barbeque to other styles of cooking in other countries.(2) Do you agree with the opinion piece on Fox News “Republicans will win the Hispanic vote – sooner than you think."?(3) How concerned are you about the melting of the polar ice caps and its effect on global warming?"I am truly honored to receive the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship," said Amber Lea, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner, "Returning to school as an adult can be daunting, especially when you tack on the price tag associated with graduate school, so this scholarship will be immensely helpful in my continued fight against homelessness. Thank you's just don't convey my gratitude towards the Scott Cooper Miami organization for this award. I am proud of being affiliated with this organization and could not be more grateful for their help. "Amber's winning essay can be read on the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship website."We are very pleased to offer this scholarship to Amber. She wrote an impressive essay on comparing other country's cuisine to the American bbq," said Scott Cooper of Miami, Florida , "I would also like to add, being a former homeless youth, Amber sets a fine example of how anything can be achieved in America if you set your mind to it."LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics by September 15, 2021, and the winner will be announced on October 1, 2021.(1) What are your thoughts on NYC mandating proof of COVID vaccination for most indoor activities?(2) A probe into New York Governor Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple women. Should he resign?(3) If you were President Biden's political consultant, what would you advise him to do about oil and gas development in the Arctic?ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Miami's Scott Cooper partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

