South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 3, 2021

Shenandoah Growers, Inc. Establishing High-Tech Indoor Farm in Anderson County

COLUMBIA – Shenandoah Growers, Inc., a national leader in commercially advanced indoor agriculture, today broke ground on its next indoor ‘Biofarm,’ located in Anderson County. The project will create 50 local, well-paying jobs.

With leading unit economics, capital efficiency, market reach and product offerings, Shenandoah Growers, Inc. is poised to break a long-standing market compromise by delivering 100% USDA certified organic produce that is both affordable and widely accessible. Shenandoah Growers, Inc. has long-term strategic partnerships with the nation’s largest food retailers, including relationships of more than 20 years, and products available in approximately 20,000 stores.

Located at 2665 Highway 29 South in Anderson, the 100,000-square-foot Biofarm will grow USDA certified organic herbs and leafy greens.

The new facility is anticipated to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Shenandoah Growers, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“Our newest Biofarm will further enable Shenandoah Growers to deliver what consumers in South Carolina and across the Southeast want: delicious organic produce, grown nearby in an environmentally responsible way, without the usual premium price. This farm is part of our broader vision for a transparent, diverse and responsive food system more resilient against climate change and supply chain disruptions. Looking ahead, there is tremendous opportunity to apply innovation to develop produce aligned with emerging consumer trends, from better flavor and texture to enhanced nutrient content, responsive to the burgeoning ‘food as health’ concept. We thank the state of South Carolina and Anderson County for their partnership and look forward to joining this thriving community.” -Shenandoah Growers, Inc. CEO Matt Ryan

“We work hard every day to show companies that South Carolina is the right place for them to do business. We greatly appreciate Shenandoah Growers, Inc.’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Anderson County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“I’m pleased to welcome Shenandoah Growers, Inc. to the Upstate, where they’ll deploy innovative indoor farming techniques to meet consumer demand for fresh locally grown food. South Carolina’s strong agricultural tradition and support for agribusiness make this a great place for Shenandoah Growers, Inc. to expand.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

###

Shenandoah Growers Establishing High-Tech Indoor Farm in Anderson County