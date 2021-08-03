Christian Book Provides Soothing Words for Troubled Times
Jesse Prewitt gives a serving of "Honey For Your Soul: A Daily Devotion For Peace in a Chaotic World"LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Psychological Association, 2020 was an incredibly stressful year due to COVID-19, a crisis that still continues to rage across America and the world well into 2021. Due to this and other concerning issues, author Jesse Prewitt has published a Christian book to give readers a balm for their souls. With "Honey For Your Soul: A Daily Devotion For Peace in a Chaotic World" readers can find respite and a shot in the arm for their faith.
With his keen wit and affable sense of humor, Prewitt shares Biblical wisdom in a way that is easy to understand and pleasant, eschewing dry pedagogic narratives and providing his audiences with a more accessible reading experience. His book is the result of 25 years of studying the Bible, specifically the book of Proverbs, a chapter a day as a devotional. According to Prewitt, the Scriptures promise that God's wisdom will be to people's souls as honey is to the tongue. So with his book, Prewitt delves deeper into the Good Word to inform and inspire readers, ultimately providing them with a sweet reprieve and spiritual nourishment for these difficult times. With this, his readers can bolster their faith and their understanding of the Bible.
"If I could say anything to my readers, it would be that I realize this world is a tough and troublesome place to be. Finding true peace is a difficult task, but God has promised that when we read and study His Word, we can find that peace we so desire. It is peace that is found in The Prince of Peace—The Living Word—-namely, Jesus Christ. The Lord has promised that His Wisdom will be to our souls as Honey is to our taste." Prewitt says. "Honey For Your Soul: A Daily Devotion For Peace in a Chaotic World" simultaneously provides readers with a much needed break from trying times while also equipping them spiritually to better face life's challenges when the time comes to return to the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.
About the Author
Jesse Prewitt was born and raised in west-central Louisiana, brought up with a Christian home upbringing that also taught him the work ethic of an agrarian lifestyle. He has gone through life's highs and lows, tempering his faith and his ministry. He has also worked in a team of executive protection specialists for VIPs. A graduate of LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas, he is completing his graduate, post-graduate and seminary work. He has also authored several books.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 8884463094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Jesse Prewitt - Honey for Your Soul